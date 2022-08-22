Go Hotels reopens doors to leisure and business

MANILA, Philippines — As the most-awaited ‘Ber’ season is fast approaching, Go Hotels reopens its doors to safe hotel stays and encourages travelers and guests to safely #GoExploreMore with exciting deals and offerings.

Situated in the bustling cities of Manila, Quezon City and Paranaque, Go Hotels Ermita, Go Hotels Timog, Go Hotels North EDSA and Go Hotels Airport Road welcomes leisure and business travelers looking for worry-free, convenient and ultimately safe memory-making urban getaways.

As the properties go back to their normal hotel operation, guests can book their stays by availing the “Rain, Rain, GOH and Stay” offering for as low as P1,388 at Go Hotels Timog and North EDSA, P1,688 at Go Hotels Ermita, and P1,888 at Go Hotels Airport Road. This offer is valid for reservations until August 31.

With rates starting at P1,188 for a minimum of two nights, guests can delight in Go Hotels North EDSA’s well-appointed rooms, completed by its chiropractic Windsor bed, hot and cold rain showers, cable television and free Wi-Fi access while making the most of its strategic proximity to commercial establishments, business offices and even social areas.

“We are more than thrilled to be back as a regular hotel and welcome again our dear guests, just the way we were before the pandemic. With the safety of our guests and team members being our top priority, we want to regain their trust and be part of their travel memories as they explore more of the cities we are in,” Go Hotels Acting General Manager Maria Clarissa Delos Ama said.

Being a Department of Tourism (DOT) and Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) accredited Multiple-Use hotel in Manila, Go Hotels provide guests with a comfortable and safe environment at the most competitive prices. Soon, Go Hotels Ermita will also welcome back its leisure and business travelers.

As part of Go Hotels’ health and safety commitment to the community and its team members, guests can be assured of comfortable hotel stays in a safe and healthy environment with the implementation of "Circle of Clean," a set of stringent protocols required by leading health experts and local government authorities, while maintaining exceptional service from arrival to departure.

Owned by Roxaco Asia Hospitality Corporation are four Go Hotels within Metro Manila including properties in Manila Airport Road, Paranaque City, North EDSA, Quezon City, Ermita, Manila, and Timog Avenue, Quezon City. Roxaco Asia Hospitality-Go Hotels is managed by the Anya Hospitality Group.

For inquiries and reservations, visit www.gohotelsmanila.ph and www.gohotels.ph. You may also call +63 917 862 0847 or +63 917 828 5939 or email them at [email protected] or [email protected].

For hotel updates and promotions, follow Go Hotels on Facebook and Instagram.