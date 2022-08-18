Hilton Manila wins Philippine Culinary Cup Overall Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Hilton Manila recently took home the Overall Championship (Professional Division) award among other individual citations in the 2022 Philippine Culinary Cup (PCC) held at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

“We are extremely proud of our culinary team’s impressive showing in the PCC. This recognition serves as a great testament of the team’s dedication, passion, and commitment to providing our guests with well-curated, epicurean feasts when at the hotel,” shared John Lucas, general manager for Hilton Manila.

Under the tutelage of Hilton Manila’s New Executive Chef Ryan Hong, the hotel’s culinary team brought home a total of 11 medals (two gold, three silver and six bronze) from the three-day showdown including the coveted Gold Medals for Junior Sous Chef Aldrin Somera for Pastry Chocolate Show Piece and Sheanne Sto. Domingo for French Touch Challenge – Savory.

Hilton Manila’s gold-winning representatives drew from both their personal and professional influences, with hours spent honing their skills at the hotel.

Photo Release

Somera’s hand-crafted, giant-sized ‘Hercules Beetle’ was molded from sustainably-sourced chocolate and inspired by his childhood days spent at his grandmother’s house where he would play with beetles by the garden. The promising pastry chef’s attention to detail and meticulous craftsmanship all led to his gold medal finish.

Sto. Domingo’s ‘Chilean Sea Bass Roulade,’ which won the French Touch Challenge – Savory Award, also drew praises with the bass’ rich and fatty flavors that were complemented by sour berre blanc and pickled onions in white wine butter sauce.

This year’s PCC provides Filipino chefs with an internationally recognized platform to hone their skills and showcase their talents in the culinary field. The event is a collaboration by the LTB Chefs Association Philippines, the Pastry Alliance of the Philippines and PEPTarsus Corp.

Hilton Manila showcases its culinary team’s artistry through its award-winning restaurants and bars: Kusina Sea Kitchens, Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise, Madison Lounge & Bar, Port Bar and its banquet and catering services.

The hotel observes stringent health and safety measures in line with local government guidelines and holds the Department of Tourism “Safety Seal,” ensuring guests worry-free stays and exceptional dining experiences.

For inquiries and reservations, visit www.hiltonmanila.com or call +632 7239 7788. Follow Hilton Manila (@hiltonmanila) on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for more information and updates.