Crocs introduces new styles, silhouettes that bring the heat this season

July 29, 2022 | 9:00am
Crocs introduces new styles, silhouettes that bring the heat this season
Show off your adventurous or wild side in true Crocs fashion while staying comfortable in your own shoes.
MANILA, Philippines—A global leader in innovative casual footwear for all, Crocs introduces new styles and silhouttes in All Terrain Collection, inspired by urban outdoors, and Animal Remix collection, featuring a fierce mix of bold animal prints.

Where hike meets hype

Travel. Exploration. Adventures near and far. Crocs' newest All-Terrain collection introduces all-new adventure-ready silhouettes. 

Classic All Terrain Clog

A modern take on a classic, refreshing white Classic Clog with velcro heel strap design and rugged lug outsoles with enhanced tread for increased traction and support. The lightweight Croslite™ construction makes them a practical and packable choice for any outing.

It is suitable for long-distance walking exploration and adventures, whether it is city streets or camping outside, trying to break the urban and outdoor boundaries can be a necessity and practical choice for life adventure.

Classic All Terrain Marbled Sandal

This rugged sandal now features our new marbled Croslite™ material that creates a unique, colorful effect. While all marbled shoes have the same wavy look, no two shoes are exactly alike.

The tread pattern and rubber pods add traction and support, while the two-strap upper and adjustable turbo backstraps work to keep up with your outdoor lifestyle.

Classic All Terrain Sandal

The sandal also comes in one tone solid colorway matched with a strap to create a bold style statement anywhere you go! Every pair of shoes is convenient, soft, waterproof, wear-resistant and comfortable.

Seven holes on each sandal allow for personalization opportunities through Jibbitz™ charms. Flip that strap back and find your fun!?

Get wild in your style

Crocs' newest styles celebrate self-expression and underscore self-confidence by infusing the nostalgia of animal print and amplifying its boldness.

The Classic Animal Remix comes to life through three iconic silhouettes that will soon become wardrobe staples featuring the Classic Clog and Classics Sandal, in a fierce mix of bold animal prints in juxtaposing leopard and zebra graphics.

Classic Animal Remix Clog 

This elevated design of 1.6inch / 41mm wedge height features a bold leopard print graphic, along with a heightened, contoured outsole that supports the classic upper. Plus, the customizable backstrap also holds Jibbitz™ charms, so you can personalize your look even more.

Classic Animal Remix Sandal

The double strap design of the sandal, zebra and leopard print animal patterns highlight the wildness and trendy details. It also reinterpreted the natural charm, urban and natural integration of mountains, forests and wilderness, urban home and life adventure without words.

The upper is decorated with the Crocs Logo JibbitzTM and can also be embellished with other patterns that you want to enhance the overall visual impact. The sandal provides inspiration for urban people, expressing self-expression and confidence through vibrant animal prints.

Show off your adventurous or wild side in true Crocs fashion while staying comfortable in your own shoes.

 

To learn more about Crocs Philippines or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit the Crocs PH Website or follow Crocs PH Facebook and Crocs PH Instagram for more details and updates.

