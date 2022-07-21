^

Lifestyle Business

Resorts World Manila rebrands to Newport World Resorts

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 12:40pm
MANILA, Philippines — Resorts World Manila in Parañaque City has officially rebranded its name to Newport World Resorts (NWR) effective July 20, 2022.

According to NWR, the name change is a reflection of the brand attempting to present itself as "the most innovative, dynamic, and comprehensive casino, hotels, and entertainment complex in the country."

This is on top of the former RWM claiming to have pioneered the integrated resort concept here in the Philippines when it opened back in 2009.

International hotels currently found within NWR include Marriott, Hilton, Sheraton, Holiday Inn Express, and Hotel Okura, while cinemas and a mall bearing the Newport name offer leisure options for visitors.

Other entertainment and dining options can be found in the guise of Newport Performing Arts Theater, El Calle Food and Music Hall, The Grand Bar and Loung, Bar 360, and NWR's casino.

NWR is located right across Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, making it an ideal "gateway to world-renowned Philippine hospitality."

