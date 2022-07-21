Globe launches first-ever PokÃ©mon Unite Tournament â€“ P1 million prize pool up for grabs!

Globe launches first-ever Pokémon Unite Tournament – P1 million prize pool up for grabs!

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time ever, Globe and The Pokémon Company are working together to bring a gaming tournament that will surely excite Filipino fans of the much-loved Japanese franchise.

The partnership between Globe and The Pokémon Company has made it possible for Pokémon UNITE Philippines Open 2022, the first Pokémon UNITE tournament officially supported in the Philippines, where five-member teams will compete in the tournament and battle it out for a chance to be named the most legendary Pokémon trainers. Teams also stand to win cash out of a P1-million prize pool.

Those interested must create a team with at least five members to join. Registration is until July 25. Qualifiers are set on July 27 to August 3, while the top 8 teams will proceed to the Playoffs and Finals on August 12 and 13. The qualifiers, playoffs and finals can all be viewed in Globe GGWP page on Facebook.

“We’re beyond thrilled about this partnership with The Pokémon Company as we get to bring new adventures to fans and gamers in the Philippines. Globe Prepaid has always been one with Filipinos in pursuing their passion,” Globe Prepaid Brand head Givielle Florida said.

“What better way to enjoy and maximize playtime to prepare for the tournament than by using Globe’s network where you can get access to Pokémon UNITE for free!” she added.

What’s more, gamers and Pokémon fans may also download and get FREE access to Pokémon UNITE through Globe Prepaid’s Go+99 with GoPLAY. With Go+99 and GoPLAY, players can enjoy 8GB worth of surfing, plus an additional 8GB more for GoPLAY apps such as Pokémon Unite.

Aside from these data perks, the promo also includes unlimited allnet texts for seven days, which will be useful for gamers when discussing game strategy with teammates.

So if you’re up for a challenge and want to win big, now’s the time to sharpen your battle skills and enhance your team’s strategy! Grab your chance now to be among the very best!

To start your Pokémon Unite journey, register here.