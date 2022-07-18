Maybank Philippines committed to help you fulfill what matters #ForYou

Through its #ForYou campaign, Maybank reaches out to its present and potential clients, asking all the important questions—what do they aspire for, what their goals are and what truly matters to them.

Get to know the right financial product for your needs at Maybank

MANILA, Philippines — The very reason why banks offer different products and services is to provide financial access to those in need, whatever their need may be.

With this in mind and taking off from their own company mission of “humanizing financial services,” Maybank Philippines marks its 25th anniversary this year with a recommitment to its clients through the #ForYou campaign.

The #ForYou campaign links Maybank’s products and services to the customers’ day-to-day needs. By simplifying their financial journey, customers will feel empowered to seek their goals knowing that they can have stability in the future. Maybank’s role is to partner with their clients and allow them to focus on what’s important.

Maybank is among Asia’s top banks and is currently Southeast Asia’s fourth-largest bank by assets. In the Philippines, Maybank has more than 60 branches and over 90 ATMs nationwide complemented by their Maybank2U PH app and Maybank2U online platform for secure and convenient digital banking.

In its 25 years in the Philippines, Maybank has continuously redefined the banking experience for Filipinos thus making a difference in their customers’ everyday lives.

Maybank puts the focus on you

With the Philippines having an abundance of banks and fintech companies offering various financial solutions, one will be challenged to navigate through the wide array of various offers to consumers.

Banking is not just about selling but providing personalized service and offering financial advice. Maybank is committed to building and maintaining strong relationships—fulfilling and assisting its customers throughout their financial journey.

Starting with knowing the little details of the customers such as income availability, spending habits and down to figuring out their priorities based on their lifestyle and dreams—these all lead to choosing the relevant Maybank product for their needs.

Following the #ForYou principle, Maybank uses its intimate knowledge of the customer around its signature Maybank Experience. From smaller personal goals such as funding a new house or car, to bigger endeavors such as opening a business, Maybank is their partner in reaching their dreams.

Something that’s truly #ForYou

Complemented by various discounts, shopping cashbacks, light payment terms and equipped with a strong security system—Maybank delivers credit card options that enable customers to be more financially smart and secure.

With Maybank iSave digital account, this financial journey extends to the online space. Launched in 2019, Maybank iSave is the first purely digital savings account in the Philippines.

From opening an account to different banking transactions, everyone can do it online anywhere and anytime. All forms and requirements will be submitted through the bank’s mobile application Maybank2U PH.

Aside from being a fully online account, Maybank iSave is the savings account that offers more benefits. It requires no initial deposit and zero maintaining balance.

Additionally, cardholders can enjoy tiered interest rate, allowing them to earn more as their balance increases. Making it more accessible, customers can also withdraw anywhere at any Maybank or BancNet ATMs nationwide for FREE.

Choose the right credit card #ForYou

Whether it's a card for everyday use, a lifestyle card or a travel companion card, Maybank Credit Card aims to be the customers’ partner in their everyday financial activities.

One of the best ways that credit card holders can reap good rewards for their future is to make sure that their loyalty points are beneficial to them in the long-term.

TreatsPoints is a loyalty program of Maybank Credit Cards where customers can choose from various options. Choose from Cash Credit, eGift vouchers that can be used at 13,000+ stores, or Miles (PAL Mabuhay, AsiaMiles, KrisFlyer, Enrich and AirAsiaBIG).

What most people discovered during the quarantine is how much daily errands can be done online. Savvy online shoppers need to have their credit cards at a moment’s notice. However, with online threats being reported increasingly, Filipinos find themselves wary of trusting online transactions.

With Maybank Credit Cards, customers can shop with confidence as cardholders receive notifications and a one-time password via SMS or Maybank Secure Online Shopping whenever the card is used.

By bringing seamless banking and a wider spectrum of value-added financial services to their customers, Maybank strives to be their trusted partner for a sustainable future. With various innovations and introducing better ways to serve, Maybank will get its customers closer to what truly matters to them.