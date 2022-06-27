^

Lifestyle Business

Solenn Heussaff joins Security Bank family

June 27, 2022
This year, Solenn joins Erwan as Security Bank's newest brand ambassador. With Solenn taking on more roles, including businesswoman, making the most out of her time and being smart about her priorities and finances are a must.
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity Solenn Heussaff has been in the public eye for years now, and fans have seen her go from model to actress and all-around performer.

Her married life and motherhood journey is also a joy to watch, as she freely shares online the pranks she does with her husband and the growth of her daughter.

She’s also known to take on food challenges with her content creator and businessman brother, Erwan Heussaff, showcasing their friendly competitiveness.

This year, Solenn joins Erwan as Security Bank's newest brand ambassador. With Solenn taking on more roles, including businesswoman, making the most out of her time and being smart about her priorities and finances are a must.

“I've seen how he's managed his personal and business banking needs with them. Erwan’s trust in Security Bank has helped him thrive and venture into other projects," she shared. She became a client herself after seeing her brother’s decade-long relationship with the bank.

The siblings are multi-hyphenates in their own ways, but parenting is something they’re experiencing together, both having two-year-olds. Having new responsibilities and challenges means shifting the way they spend and save.

For example, for Solenn, calculating her grocery purchases helps her validate the importance of a big-ticket item purchase. For Erwan, sticking to lists and budgets works best.

"I've always been financially independent. Now it's just a matter of managing money better with a kid around, a household to maintain and businesses to run—all while enjoying life," she said.

Because she’s busy most of the time, she also shared that having a product that works for your needs and wants helps with money management. This is how she still goes on trips and date nights, all while doing TV shows, running businesses and art exhibits.

A credit card that’s handy and provides convenience with its instant cashback offer is one of her essentials, like Security Bank’s Complete Cashback Platinum card.

The Complete Cashback Platinum card is a rebate card that allows cardholders to earn from every purchase, regardless of how much they spend. It saves up to 5% on essential expenses like groceries, gas, utilities, dining and shopping. And for maximum savings, the first year’s annual fee has been waived!

To kick off their joint campaign for Security Bank, the siblings will go up against each other on more fun challenges as they share more of their budgeting and spending hacks.

