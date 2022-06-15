GSMI leads World Gin Day celebration with â€˜Gin Bar Crawlâ€™ challenge

GSMI leads World Gin Day celebration with ‘Gin Bar Crawl’ challenge

MANILA, Philippines — After more than two years of pandemic disruptions, Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI), the maker of the world’s no. 1 selling gin, returns to celebrate World Gin Day (WGD) in true Ginebra fashion. The celebration consists of month-long activities, highlighted by a media launch on June 10 to kick off the nationwide Gin Bar Crawl challenge held last June 11.

Held every second Saturday of June, WGD was first celebrated on June 13, 2009, in Birmingham, England. GSMI led the first WGD celebration in the Asia Pacific region in 2014, coinciding with the 180th anniversary of its flagship brand, Ginebra San Miguel. Since then, the WGD celebration in the Philippines has become a much-awaited, month-long event for gin enthusiasts.

Last June 10, four of the country’s top professional mixologists took centerstage to craft one-of-a-kind cocktails based on GSMI’s gin products. It promised to be an unforgettable gin experience, stirring up the senses.

'Gin Bar Crawl'

People who are trooping back to the bars after a long hiatus are in for an exciting and unique experience with the Gin Bar Crawl challenge.

Gin lovers are invited to try five specially-concocted signature drinks made with GSMI gin products (Ginebra San Miguel, GSM Blue, GSM Premium Gin and 1834 Premium Distilled Gin) or buy a GSMI featured product at any of the 30 partner establishments nationwide on June 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 from 6 p.m. to 12 m.n.

Participants will be given a Gin Passport with five sticker slots. All they need to do is buy the five different signature WGD cocktails from the partner bars and have their Gin Passports stamped with five corresponding stickers. One drink is equivalent to one sticker. Those who complete five stickers will receive a WGD Finisher Pack, consisting of three GSMI products and a finisher T-shirt.

Gin is in: cool, clear and versatile

The gin-drinking culture is very much alive in many countries, especially in Europe. Gin has been around since the 17th century but it has remained popular, hip and loved by many to this day. The enduring fame of the drink can be attributed to its cool vibe.

The rise of the craft gin movement has also spurred a collection of unique blends that everyone — especially the young, can enjoy. Gin’s clear, pure quality is derived from a rigorous distillation process that brings out its best flavors. Gin is also an ideal drink for its versatility, as it can be enjoyed straight or mixed with other ingredients in a cocktail. With an abundance of flavors and accessibility, gin continues to be an all-time favorite among spirits.

In the Philippines, gin is synonymous with the brand Ginebra San Miguel. It is the country’s pioneering gin and the oldest consumer brand still in the market today.

The brand, already an award winner as early as the late 1900s, was originally a drink for the wealthy—popular among both peninsulares and insulares. To this day, Ginebra San Miguel continues its legacy of excellence. Its white spirits line has been a consistent Gold Quality Label awardee of the Monde Selection International Quality Institute.

Reaping accolades both locally and internationally, Ginebra San Miguel is the epitome of excellence. Every bottle of Ginebra San Miguel goes through a stringent production process to ensure optimal quality. As a testament to the strength of its brand name, variants such as GSM Blue, GSM Blue Flavors and Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin, have been introduced to cater to different market segments.

New innovations

GSMI continues to innovate and cater to the varied tastes of its different markets.

Among its latest creations is the 1834 Premium Distilled Gin. Infused with classic juniper berries and unique Philippine botanicals such as Sampaguita and Calamansi, 1834 appeals to sophisticated tastes.

Another exciting new product from the GSM Blue Flavors is the GSM Blue Cosmopolitan. This new flavor is a mix of sweet and tangy notes from Cranberries and Lime. Patrons of the GSM Premium Gin will also have a more exquisite experience with its new look and enhanced flavor of natural ingredients such as juniper berries, botanical essences and citrus flavors.

GSMI also previously released the Ginebra San Miguel Hari, a 1-liter version of the flagship brand, Ginebra San Miguel that is designed for group drinking. Packaged in a bigger Frasco or Kwatro Kantos, the Hari is the perfect size for a barkada or family of four to five. The Ginebra San Miguel Hari also bears the Ginebra San Miguel label with the iconic St. Michael logo made by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo.

“Through our World Gin Day activities, we hope that more Filipinos will gain a deeper appreciation of gin and enjoy a unique gin-drinking experience made more special by GSMI’s world-class products,” said GSMI Marketing Manager Ron Molina.

Apart from the Gin Bar Crawl challenge, other WGD activities include online videos on the gin attributes and gin-drinking experience as well as pocket events on June 11 in Baguio, Naga, Cebu and Davao to drum up the celebration.

To know more about GSMI, visit the website at https://www.ginebrasanmiguel.com/.