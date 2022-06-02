The Hows of Jing:Â How to land your dream job

The Hows of Jing: How to land your dream job

Now that the world has been gradually picking up the pieces after the pandemic, let’s be brave enough to pivot and see what’s out there.

Because of the pandemic, a lot of Filipinos have been displaced. The uncertainty that COVID-19 has given us has been a burden on businesses and careers. In fact, because of the slowdown of the economy, as of April 2020, records of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) show that the number of unemployed Filipinos reached a record high of 7.2 million, which is 17.6% of the population.

But now that the world has been gradually picking up the pieces, let’s be brave enough to pivot and see what’s out there, with the help of professional recruitment companies like Michael Page Philippines. Michael Page is a British accountant who started this employment agency in London. The multinational company has been operating for 46 years and has been working with esteemed clients, co-multinational companies here and abroad, and local conglomerates that reside in the Philippines. It serves as the middle-man between the client and applicant. We had with us in Pamilya Talk the first Pinay director for Michael Page International, Carla Lastimosa, who gave our viewers a couple of tips on job hunting.

With Carla Lastimosa, the first Filipina director in Michael Page International, one of the world’s leading recruitment agencies



Job opportunities here and abroad

Being in the recruitment agency for nearly 10 years, Carla knows what she’s talking about. Currently based in Malaysia, she’s now about to come home to the Philippines to be the director of Michael Page, Philippines that opened in August 2020.

“Since we've been operating for 46 years already, we have four other brands within the group. Now in the Philippines yung sakop namin are the C-Level positions and your big management positions—managerial positions, high and medium level,” she clarifies, discussing the job vacancies they are filling in for clients.

Carla pointed out that tech, sales, marketing and finance are some of industries that have high demand on vacancies globally.

“Marami talagang opportunities right now, depende lang yan sa kliyente. Sometimes they're very picky. They're very choosy. They have a tall order of requirements, in terms of what they want and what they need,” she says.

But definitely she believes in the talents of Filipinos. Authentic, hard-working, and teamwork-oriented—these are just some of the strengths Carla said that Filipinos have.

“We underestimate the fact that we have such great talents in the Philippines. I believe that we have a good educational system as well. We have so many intelligent people in our country. We are one of the biggest exporters of brain and talent globally. That's one thing that I'm always proud of when I speak to my clients,” she says.

As for weaknesses, she believes that Filipinos need to be a bit structured in their thought process when presenting themselves.

“We need to be able to prepare well. We need to allocate time, plan effectively, and organize our thoughts,” shares Carla. “But essentially, the strengths far outweigh the weaknesses.”

Watch our interview with the director of Michael Page Philippines, Carla Lastimosa, on Pamilya Talk

To the fresh graduates who are excited to join the workforce and to those who are deciding to pivot on a different career path, here are some tips to help you find your dream career.

1. Identify your top skills

Before you start your career, know yourself and know what you’re good at. Think about your weaknesses as well and the things that you do not excel on.

2. Customize your resume to match the job you’re applying for

Having a good resume is still important when applying for a job. It’s valuable to update your resume and, nowadays, there are companies that see achievements as more important than responsibilities. Try to pattern your resume to the company or position that you would like to apply for. Make yourself a noticeable fit for your future employer. The fewer pages the better.

“There's actually no golden rule when it comes to the number of pages of your resume. Just don't send 5 or 10 pagers. Don't send a cover letter anymore, that's already antiquated. People don't have time to read long essays of yourself. You don't need to put photos anymore, too,” says Carla. She also mentioned that birthdates and age are no longer necessary as far as she’s concerned because she can already gauge this from the year that they graduated from the university.

3. Do your research and ask questions during the interview

Probably the most important tip when looking for your next career is doing your research. First, research on the companies that you want to be in. “Kung fresh graduate ka, think of the five companies that you'd like to work for. Think of those five and have a goal. Just apply and see how you can actually work on this dream job that you intend to have,” suggests Carla.

Visit the company’s website, as well as its social media accounts, just to get the feel of the culture that they have and if you feel like you’re going to fit in.

Second, once you have already submitted your resume and have scheduled an interview, research on where are they located and how to get there. The last thing that you want is to be late on a designated interview schedule.

Third, a thorough research on the company that you’re applying for is very important during the interview proper. It sets a good impression to the hiring manager that you have knowledge regarding the position you’re applying for, their dress code, as well as a brief background of the establishment. Show that you’re genuinely interested and ask questions during the interview.

Photo from Freepik.com Practice answering difficult questions and prepare bullet points that are easy to remember.

4. Create a professional online presence

This means two things: showcasing your skills online so when employers look for you on the Web, they can already see your passion and if what you do fits the ethos of their company. So make sure that your online dignity is intact or at least respectable. If you have made your research about the company that you would want to work for, chances are, the company has already done research on you as well. With the easy access of details online, it only takes a few clicks to look for your social media accounts. “Kasi tinitingnan nila kung tama ba yung taong nakikita nila in front of them as compared online,” shares Carla. The emergence of websites like LinkedIn, a business and employment online service, helps job hunters to connect with searching companies and vice versa.

5. Network and align yourself with a reputable recruitment partner

This is where you can use your pool of contacts to uncover job leads, interview tips, and company insiders. It could be your family members, friends, or ex-colleagues. Tap them and don’t be afraid to inquire. Carla has this advice to build your network, especially for those who are currently doing their internship.

“I encourage you to come out of your shell. Talk to the decision-makers of the company [where] you're doing your internship with. Start with a discussion with the HR as well,” she says. Link up on your connections and resources to help you be the professional that you want yourself to be.

Connect with a reputable recruitment company like Michael Page Philippines, or any of the 212 licensed recruitment companies in the Philippines that are registered with DOLE. Job hunters can help you get the dream job or organization for your professional growth. Reminder, recruiters work on a commission so make sure that you are clear with all dealings with them before you accept the job being offered.

Looking for a job is not an easy thing to do especially within the pandemic. But believe in your skills and talent, and that not everything is set in stone. It’s never too late to pivot and start a new career especially if it’s something you’re passionate about. You’re never too young or too old to grow as an individual or a professional.

