Alorica introduces Connection Hubs with newest addition in the Philippines

An extension of Alorica Anywhere, this new workforce optimization model provides additional flexibility and enhanced support for remote employees while removing geographic constraints for hiring top talent.

CANDON CITY, Ilocos Sur— Alorica Inc., a global leader in next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions, recently introduced its global Connection Hubs, a network of operational sites designed to complement the company’s expanding Alorica Anywhere work-at-home solution while scaling talent acquisition and support in target markets.

These facilities offer work-at-home employees a centralized location to further connect with their teams in person for recruiting, training, IT support, culture and engagement activities and more.

Having already launched in four countries since late last year, the company has opened its newest Alorica Connection Hub in Candon City, Ilocos Sur—the first in the Philippines.

"As we define the future of work, a primary consideration for our workforce optimization strategy is the evolving employee experience. With the global economy adjusting to a new normal, our focus continues to be the welfare of our employees," said Greg Haller, chief executive officer at Alorica.

“We want to do what’s best for them by combining the best of remote and in-person engagement. That includes establishing offices where there are high-quality candidate pools including multilingual capabilities and physically being there for our remote team members when they need additional support. The Alorica Connection Hubs allow us to enhance our interactions with employees, which leads to enhanced performance and exceptional delivery of customer service,” he added.

The Candon Connection Hub in the Philippines is equipped with training, recruiting and meeting rooms as well as docking workstations, giving associates access to information technology support and other services. Work-at-home employees in the area will provide CX support in technology, customer care and digital services on behalf of leading brands, adding to the growing workforce across the country.

In his inaugural message, Bong Borja, president of Asia-Pacific Operations, expressed pride in Candon serving as the country’s pioneer Connection Hub location.

“We will continue to make the right investments so that we remain agile as we evolve in delivering customer solutions powered by technology. At the same time, the Connection Hub ensures that we drive a sense of community and we uphold our corporate culture, giving our remote workforce a sense of belonging in all forms of support they need to be productive,” he said.

The Alorica Philippines’ newest site joins existing Connection Hubs in the United States, Latin America and Europe including successful launches in La Ceiba, Honduras; Querétaro, Mexico and Warsaw, Poland. With workforce optimization in mind, the Connection Hubs were established to seamlessly integrate with the company’s secure, cloud-based, work-at-home Alorica Anywhere home solution.

Leveraging digital and physical strategies that focus on the employee journey has increased employee satisfaction and performance as well as led to multiple industry recognitions including Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO.

One of the platforms within Alorica Anywhere that has helped lead to increased employee satisfaction and performance is Alorica Connect, a digital gamified website and mobile app that engages new employees from onboarding to production and beyond.

To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.