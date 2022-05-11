Megaworld Hotels & Resorts: 100% homegrown hotel brands, 100% Filipino hospitality

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ general managers and resort managers: (From left) Natalie Lim, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo; Jorold Montelibano, Richmonde Hotel Ortigas; Elmar Lina, Savoy Hotel Boracay; Socrates Alvaro, Belmont Hotel Manila; Ferdinand Navarro, Savoy Hotel Manila; Jun Justo, Eastwood Richmonde and cluster GM for Luzon properties; Cleofe Albiso, managing director; Avinash Menon, cluster GM for Visayas properties; Joe Fijardo, Kingsford Hotel Manila; Oliver Esguerra, Twin Lakes Hotel; Jeremy Go, Hotel Lucky Chinatown; Josef Chiongbian, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown; and Maia Ivy Israel, Belmont Hotel Boracay.

MANILA, Philippines — There is probably no other industry that relies on customer satisfaction as much as the hospitality industry. But more than just a comfy bed, a clean and tidy room, a good shower, and top-notch amenities, there’s one thing that is non-negotiable for guests: service. Make that impeccable service.

Behind every successful hotel or resort here and abroad is an inspiring tale of how the world has come to love the Filipino brand of service and hospitality.

So you can just imagine the kind of experience that awaits guests when they step into any of the 11 Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, a 100% homegrown hospitality brand in the country.

A 100% homegrown brand

Being 100% homegrown, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts celebrates a unique culture of service excellence fueled by warm and heartfelt service.

“Filipinos are naturally hospitable. We enjoy hosting guests even in our homes,” notes Cleofe Albiso, the amiable managing director of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts. “When a guest stays in one of our hotels, he/she can expect the warmth of Filipino hospitality, along with our associate’s eagerness to serve—beyond their call of duty.”

This was evident at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One example is when our duty manager assisted an OFW, who unexpectedly gave birth in one of the rooms of Belmont Hotel Manila,” shares Albiso. “It’s definitely one for the books for any hotelier.”

Photo Release (L) Kingsford Hotel Manila, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts’ newest property; (R) Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts’ first hotel.

Another one worth sharing was the story of a returning Filipino guest on quarantine at the newly opened Kingsford Hotel Manila. He was so excited to be reunited with his family. But a tragic incident happened.

“Sadly, he lost them due to a vehicular accident on the same week the guest was supposed to head home,” laments Albiso. “We may not have been able to console the guest’s grieving heart, but we made him feel he had a family in us.”

The different forms of expression of gratitude from hotel guests kept the Megaworld Hotels & Resorts’ teams going during those challenging times.

“Be it an online commendation, heartfelt feedback on a survey, or a note with caricatures posted on the doors of the staff’s room, it meant so much to all of us,” enthuses Albiso.

The pandemic pivot

During the pandemic, some of the hotels served as quarantine facilities. Albiso and all the Megaworld Hotels & Resorts general managers also took the chance to strengthen their teams with the support system that they, too, created.

“We made use of the downtime to upgrade our IT and systems infrastructure to better cater to our guests,” Albiso shares.

Photo Release Twin Lakes Hotel is located at Tagaytay-Nasugbu Highway, Laurel Batangas.

They also launched the e-concierge, an online web-based platform that allows guests to check-in and check-out online, do cashless payments, order F&B service along with other requests, and online feedback facility.

“We also did our Virtual Event Management program, which is our way of adapting to the changing times with online meeting technical assistance for on-site and hybrid meetings, and food deliveries in a hotbox,” adds Albiso.

The rise of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts

Since it was founded 32 years ago, Megaworld Corporation has established a reputation as the country’s biggest developer of townships.

And so, how did Megaworld Hotels & Resorts come about?

“It is just one of the many brands our chairman Dr. Andrew Tan has created in the fulfillment of his vision to create integrated townships in key locations in the country, change the business landscape in many markets, provide work opportunities for Filipinos, and contribute substantially to the economy.”

Photo Release Savoy Hotel Boracay has the biggest party pool in the beautiful island.

According to Albiso, the development of the brand is essential in the fulfillment of the mixed-use land development to provide accommodation facilities for international and local guests.

“As well as business travelers given the presence of BPOs, corporate accounts and other offices within the townships,” she adds. “The hotel dining space, and social event facilities are also key amenities in the development.”

Indeed, it only makes sense for the company to delight its township guests by hosting them in spaces that exude Pinoy pride—from its product offerings down to service.

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts’ brand architecture is based on the hotel’s physical product and offerings categorized as business, executive, leisure, wellness, meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), and entertainment.

And each of its hotel brands features a distinct personality.

Photo Release Stay in Hotel Lucky Chinatown and explore the sights and flavors of the oldest Chinatown in the world, Binondo

Richmonde Hotel, the company’s first brand, is home to executives visiting the central business district, while Belmont Hotel Boracay caters to family-oriented and career-driven individuals that value having time for work and leisure.

Savoy Hotel appeals to tech-savvy yuppies, go-getters and those who work hard and party harder.

Hotel Lucky Chinatown provides a modern respite to business and leisure.

The picturesque Twin Lakes Hotel near Tagaytay is perfect for the family and leisure travelers. It boasts a unique vineyard and wellness spa for those who seek utmost relaxation.

Kingsford Hotel, on the other hand, provides comfort and services for the discerning business traveler.

“Touted as the largest hotel chain in the country, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts is a homegrown brand,” enthuses Albiso. “Each of our hotel embodies the heart and core of what we can offer. It is our goal for each guest to make our hotel their second home.”