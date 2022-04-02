^

Community-based social enterprises explain why they join 'Pamayanan Pop-Up'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 2, 2022 | 10:04am
Community-based social enterprises explain why they join 'Pamayanan Pop-Up'
MANILA, Philippines — Community-based social enterprises of ABS-CBN Foundation explained why they will participate in the ongoing "Pamayanan Pop-Up" partnered with Grassroots by GStuff in Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City until tomorrow.

“It’s our chance to showcase and sell our products. It’s also an opportunity to learn. We believe this experience will give us additional knowledge so we can improve our products, and to manage our enterprise more effective,” Seeds of Hope and Dreams said. 

“We want to showcase our product,” JCMM added. 

“We joined this so we can introduce and promote the unique products of TEWO. This is also an opportunity to learn new things about selling in a place like Rockwell, compared to selling in sari-sari or ordinary stores,” Tumana Eco Warriors Organization said. 

The community partners also explained why their products are unique. 

“Each process of each creation has its own story and history. The story of the potters of Paradijon is part of the history of the town of Gubat, Sorsogon. The story of the youth painters of Seeds of Hope and the story of the craftspeople who make the boxes are combined to make one product that represents the artists and artisans of Gubat, Sorsogon,” Seeds of Hope and Dreams said. 

“This is unique because of the fermented cacao seeds and healthy sugar (muscuvado),” JCMM said. 

“TEWO products are unique compared to other products seen in the market. Some of these are the doorstoppers, paper weight and gadget stands made of fabric. We also have travel packing cubes, face masks and eco-bags. Each product is produced with the cooperation of five to six members. Most of all, TEWO products are environment-friendly because most of the cloth we use are from surplus textiles of big factories,” Tumana Eco Warriors Organization added.
 
From April 1 to 3, the community-based social enterprises of ABS-CBN Foundation partner communities will be at the pop-up event. 

From cacao farmers to community producers, and from artists to artisans, you're in for some positive energy, creativity and good time.  

The pop-up event will be located at P1 Level North Side (near Marketplace) in Power Plant Mall.

RELATED: Gina Lopez-founded GStuff remains committed to support community-based social enterprises

