^

Lifestyle Business

Discover new passions and create new experiences with the Ortigas Malls Passion Hub

Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 2:02pm
Discover new passions and create new experiences with the Ortigas Malls Passion Hub
Discover new passions and create new experiences with the Ortigas Malls Passion Hub
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — When was the last time you tried something for the first time?

At Ortigas Malls, we would like to help you discover new passions and create new experiences with the Ortigas Malls Passion Hub! Enjoy fun and exciting bi-monthly workshops and events at Greenhills, Tiendesitas and Estancia. Learn, Ignite, Focus and Experience new passions—all for free when you register for the Ortigas Community Card.

This month, you can look forward to science shows for kids aged 4 to 12 with the Nutty Scientist at Estancia on April 2, Tiendesitas on April 23 and Greenhills on April 24.

Beginners of all ages can also try Pottery Making at Tiendesitas on April 8, Vlogging at Greenhills on April 22, 1,000 Peso Challenge at Greenhills on April 23 and Golf at Estancia on April 24.

Ortigas Malls ensures the safety of all its customers and employees, having been given Safety Seals by their respective LGUs which is a declaration that they have complied with each city’s precautionary measures set by the DOH and IATF to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Download the Ortigas Malls mobile app for exclusive perks and privileges when you join the Ortigas Community Card. Available on Android and iOS.

 

For more details and workshop schedules, visit the Greenhills Mall, Tiendesitas and Estancia at Capitol Commons social media pages. #OMPassionHub #OrtigasCommunityCard #EnjoyEveryday

ORTIGAS MALLS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Women's Month: Women behind Filipino restaurant chain share recipe for success
23 hours ago

Women's Month: Women behind Filipino restaurant chain share recipe for success

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 23 hours ago
Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant honors three strong, hardworking women who are behind the dining place's success.
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Greenhills Mall: The crown jewel of Ortigas Malls then, today and the future
Sponsored
1 day ago

Greenhills Mall: The crown jewel of Ortigas Malls then, today and the future

1 day ago
Greenhills will carry on to be the ultimate shopping destination with the widest selection of shopping and dining experiences...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Globe inspires hope by championing STEM, online education
2 days ago

Globe inspires hope by championing STEM, online education

2 days ago
With the improved health landscape opening avenues for learning once again, Globe wants to lend support in getting education...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Women&rsquo;s Month: Investing in &lsquo;nanays&rsquo; helps Tagaytay business grow despite pandemic
Exclusive
2 days ago

Women’s Month: Investing in ‘nanays’ helps Tagaytay business grow despite pandemic

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
When Mount Taal erupted last 2020, resort spa destination Nurture Wellness Village was out of the danger zone, but it was...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Summit aids irrigation of GreenEarth's reforestation site in Bulacan
Sponsored
2 days ago

Summit aids irrigation of GreenEarth's reforestation site in Bulacan

2 days ago
Make your mark in creating a greener world for many generations by choosing a brand that spearheads activities that lean towards...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Gina Lopez-founded GStuff remains committed to support community-based social enterprises
2 days ago

Gina Lopez-founded GStuff remains committed to support community-based social enterprises

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN Foundation partner communities and Grassroots by GStuff are organizing "Pamayanan Pop-Up" in Power Plant Mall in Rockwell,...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with