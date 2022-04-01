Discover new passions and create new experiences with the Ortigas Malls Passion Hub

MANILA, Philippines — When was the last time you tried something for the first time?

At Ortigas Malls, we would like to help you discover new passions and create new experiences with the Ortigas Malls Passion Hub! Enjoy fun and exciting bi-monthly workshops and events at Greenhills, Tiendesitas and Estancia. Learn, Ignite, Focus and Experience new passions—all for free when you register for the Ortigas Community Card.

This month, you can look forward to science shows for kids aged 4 to 12 with the Nutty Scientist at Estancia on April 2, Tiendesitas on April 23 and Greenhills on April 24.

Beginners of all ages can also try Pottery Making at Tiendesitas on April 8, Vlogging at Greenhills on April 22, 1,000 Peso Challenge at Greenhills on April 23 and Golf at Estancia on April 24.

Ortigas Malls ensures the safety of all its customers and employees, having been given Safety Seals by their respective LGUs which is a declaration that they have complied with each city’s precautionary measures set by the DOH and IATF to help prevent the spread of the virus.

For more details and workshop schedules, visit the Greenhills Mall, Tiendesitas and Estancia at Capitol Commons social media pages. #OMPassionHub #OrtigasCommunityCard #EnjoyEveryday