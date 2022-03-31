Women's Month: Women behind Filipino restaurant chain share recipe for success

“They are God-sent," Angie Conti-Martinez, one of the three sisters who founded the popular food chain, described the employees.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino brand Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant honors three strong, hardworking women who are behind the dining place's success.

Admin and Operations Manager Ivy Par, junior branch manager Imelda Mica and Junior Cluster Manager Babylyn Paulino have been with the company for almost two decades.

“Some of our employees have been with us from way back since we opened at home,” Cecile Conti-Maranon, another co-founder, noted. “We really trained them. Cooking is labor-intensive, but it’s just so fulfilling to see your employees uplift their lives.”

“Their humility and hard work made Conti’s what it is today, so thanks to all of them,” Carole Conti-Sumulong, also co-founder of the restaurant said, attributing the success of the company to their workforce.

Ivy Par shared her journey with the brand.

“I was the first employee allowed to be a working student, and I am grateful to Conti's and the three sisters for that,“ the admin and operations manager shared, who then was still studying at the Lyceum of the Philippines when she got a part-time job as an office assistant in 2003.

Imelda, who is set to celebrate her 21st work anniversary with the company this September, was with the company a little longer.

Imelda is a graduate of Punlaan School, a vocational-technical institution specializing in hospitality and culinary arts that offers scholarship programs for underprivileged young women. The company has been a partner since 2000, the year Imelda finished high school and took up a Food & Beverage course in Punlaan.

“Ang mga founders ng Conti’s ay isa sa hinahangaan ko, ‘yung pagiging masipag at matiyaga nila at ‘yung pagiging makadiyos,” notes the Junior Branch Manager whose childhood dream was to become either a teacher or a nun," Imelda said.

It’s this same faith in divine providence that Babylyn Paulino considers one of the secrets to her success.

“Naniniwala ako sa In God’s perfect time,” she said. “Gaya ko na galing sa rank and file, hanggang ngayon teary-eyed pa rin ako sa success at opportunity na binigay sa akin.”

Babylyn’s 16-year story with the company started behind the cash register at the Greenhills branch in 2006. She now holds the position of Junior Cluster Manager. “After 14 years, ang pagpupursige ko at hard work ay nasuklian ng magandang posisyon.”

That’s synergy that feeds off of each other and not only between the management and the employees but the customers as well.

“The company is not just after sales,” Ivy stated. “That comes naturally when our customers are happy. ‘Yun po ang palaging sinasabi sa amin nila Ma’am Angie.”

Imelda echoed the same. She says, ”Hindi lang sa product, pati sa service. Itinuro din nila ang pagbibigay ng magandang serbisyo sa customer.”

As for Babylyn, two of the most important lessons she has learned on top of the skills are the values of discipline and integrity.

“Balewala ang mga itinuturo sa amin kung walang disiplina dahil nasa tao naman talaga nakasalalay kung anong magiging result ng trabaho,” she noted. “‘Yung Integrity, dito nasusukat ang pagiging matatag ng isang tao.”

