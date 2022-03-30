Globe inspires hope by championing STEM, online education

With the improved health landscape opening avenues for learning once again, Globe wants to lend support in getting education back on track.

MANILA, Philippines – Top Philippine digital solutions platform Globe has launched its Globe for Education campaign, “Tuloy ang Edukasyon, Tuloy ang Pag-asa,” an initiative that aims to support the education sector’s journey towards 21st-century learning.

The campaign kicked off with a stirring YouTube video centering on the idea that education is the key to a better future. It shows Globe’s efforts to improve access to education through various initiatives and the pivotal role technology plays in the future of education.

"Technology can level the playing field for all, especially those who are disadvantaged. We can provide quality education to everyone with technology regardless of social status or location. Globe for Education signifies our commitment to helping uplift the lives of Filipinos by helping ease challenges that students, teachers and school administrators encounter so that learning continues no matter what," said KD Dizon, head of Globe Business, MSME Group.

“In preparation for the next school year, we would like to help ensure that the education sector is ready to provide an engaging learning experience for all. We will champion solution-based services to help restore the hope that education brings to every Filipino,” said Angeline Po, head of Product Marketing, Globe Business, MSME Group.

"Globe has always been an advocate for education. We are committed to uplifting our country towards 21st-century learning. Our programs and solutions push forward the new learning ecosystem by providing affordable connectivity, accessible platforms and a safer learning environment," said Yoly Crisanto, senior vice president for Group Corporate Communications and chief sustainability officer at Globe.

Education for all

Globe provides affordable connectivity that makes digital learning more inclusive. These include built-for-education mobile and broadband Internet offers: Go50 for Students with access to GoLEARN&WORK apps via Globe Prepaid, EasySURF50 with access to FunARAL apps via TM and HomeSURF199 with sizable data allocation to enable learning at home.

Globe also provides device bundling and financing, curated educational apps for kids and adults like Da Vinci Kids and Upskillist, useful educational resources from Ayala Museum and Edukasyon.ph and free access to knowledge platforms like the Globe e-library.

Last year, Globe and the De La Salle University also launched a teacher training program to boost educators’ skills in teaching technopreneurship to students. The program, which incorporates business principles and social innovation practices, is seen to benefit some 2,100 students in the DLSU system every year.

Globe partnered with the Department of Education, the Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to give learners access to zero-rated platforms such as DepEd Commons and PHL CHED Connect.

Safe, accessible and engaging learning environment

Globe has been a staunch advocate of a safe learning environment through various programs: the #MakeITSafePH campaign, which calls for public vigilance against cyber threats and the Digital ThumbPrint program, which teaches students online responsibility to help change behaviors like cyberbullying and spreading fake news.

Schools can also revolutionize their hybrid learning setup through Globe Business’ Classroom Management, School Management and Learning Management Systems, which offer a slew of tools and services to empower educators.

To build an online community supporting customers and netizens, Globe launched the This isKwela community on Facebook, which aims to engage learners across different life stages in meaningful and inspiring conversations, skills-building and knowledge sharing.

Building the future with education

Globe initiated the Globe Filipino Teachers (GFT) program, which offers teacher training on digital literacy, parental support on digital learning, responsible online behavior, effective 21st-century approaches to early language literacy and psychological first aid.

It has also partnered with key cities and LGUs to highlight how technology can help advance education in their respective areas and promote STEM learning.

Globe is optimistic that these collaborative learning platforms will provide holistic support for teachers, school administration, students and their parents towards future-proof education.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 4 on quality education and UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

For more details about Globe's initiatives, services and offers for education, visit www.globe.com.ph/education. To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.