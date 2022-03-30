^

Summit aids irrigation of GreenEarth's reforestation site in Bulacan

March 30, 2022 | 11:20am
Through the partnership, Summit Natural Drinking Water bottles will be used to provide irrigation for GreenEarth’s 200,000 seedlings planted in San Miguel, Bulacan.
MANILA, Philippines — This year, Summit Natural Drinking Water partners with GreenEarth Heritage Foundation to help in the latter’s reforestation efforts. Its bottles will be used to provide irrigation for the foundation’s 200,000 seedlings planted in San Miguel, Bulacan. 

These Summit PET bottles are to be maximized in the entire irrigation process that the seedlings require. First, the bottles will be used to gather water from the rivers to provide to the plants. Then, the bottles will be pricked until water droplets come out.

These bottles will then be set beside the seedlings to provide water for three days up to a week. Summit’s initiative to provide PET bottles will help sustain GreenEarth’s reforestation site, as the donated bottles can be used for years to come.

GreenEarth’s advocacy to sustainability

Summit PET Bottles are used as an alternative irrigation system for GreenEarth’s plantation.
The GreenEarth Heritage Foundation is a burgeoning reforestation site with a mission to preserve the environment, adhere to sound and sustainable agricultural practices and help in the alleviation of poverty through livelihood, education and community development.

The land that stretches over 100 hectares provides the potential to serve as an important food basket for the growing urban metropolis.

Its advocacies include showcase environmental restoration, livelihood opportunity and even education.

Summit for the environment

About 200,000 seedlings will benefit from Summit’s partnership with GreenEarth.
Summit Natural Drinking Water is helping GreenEarth achieve its vision to build a model eco-farming community on their land donation.

Whenever you purchase Summit, your bottles can be repurposed and used to aid the growth of about 200,000 seedlings and restore forests in San Miguel, Bulacan. You get to take part in supporting indigent farming families who are part of GreenEarth’s mission and programs.

No effort is too small when it comes to making the world a better place to live in. Summit Natural Drinking Water has always believed in carving partnerships that support meaningful advocacies that provide Filipinos with a better, healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

Make your mark in creating a greener world for many generations by choosing a brand that spearheads activities that lean towards sustainability.

Summit Natural Drinking Water and GreenEarth Foundation are working hand in hand to create a more sustainable environment through reforestation.
Summit Natural Drinking Water is available in 350ml, 500ml, 1L, 1.5L, 2L, 4L, 5L  and 6L bottles in leading stores nationwide.

For more information, visit Summit Natural Drinking on Facebook and Instagram

