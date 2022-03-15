Surf’s Wais University to help moms kickstart their dream businesses this 2022

Surf has partnered with Filipina Homebased Moms (FHMoms), the biggest online community of “mom-trepreneurs” online, to launch Surf Wais University.

MANILA, Philippines — Being a homemaker is by itself an all-around task that requires a considerable amount of savvy, rivaling even the hardest of full-time jobs out there.

It involves budgeting, household management, childrearing and more—and yet mommies manage to pull it off. For this reason alone, moms deserve every credit for being the best and truly “wais at madiskarte.”

More remarkable still is that in spite of this already huge role, many refuse to be limited. Many choose to seek out other opportunities to help the family grow and prosper.

There are many moms who also take on new projects such as businesses and side hustles—even in the face of a pandemic.

In fact, this gave way to an exponential rise in online businesses, with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reporting a 4,000% total increase in 2020 alone.

Elevating ‘WaisMoms’

Given the huge number, it’s fair to assume that the figures will grow even larger, with more and more moms seeking better opportunities to earn a little extra every day—and they need all the help they can get.

Recognizing business-minded WaisMoms everywhere, leading laundry detergent brand Surf has partnered with Filipina Homebased Moms (FHMoms), the biggest online community of “mom-trepreneurs” online, to launch Surf Wais University, or simply, Wais U.

Wais University is a free entrepreneurial program that offers monthly webinars tackling a series of business topics. Its aim is to empower every aspiring mom-trepreneur to make informed choices in business, and eventually start her own.

“Following decades of providing sulit and quality laundry solutions for Filipino moms, we recognize the diskarte of our wais nanays. And through the pandemic and the hardships every mother had to go through, we thought it was time to give them a better foothold to provide for their families. Through Wais U, we can teach them how to establish their own business and make it flourish through modern practices, techniques and processes,” Raiza Revilla, marketing manager for Surf, said.

Advocating for WaisMoms everywhere

The digital community Filipina FHMoms, now 370,000 members strong, was built from the ground up to aid moms in their pursuit of online opportunities.

Helmed by millennial working mom MK Bertulfo, she now also takes up the cudgel and shares her expertise as a mentor in Wais U.

“Being a mom myself, I wanted to make sure other moms can have more opportunities to provide for their families. That is why I’m very excited for this partnership between Surf and FHMoms, because I know more women will be able to pull themselves up and lead a better life for their loved ones,” she shared.

Begin your mom-trepreneur journey

At the Wais U, moms will be able to take a comprehensive online course in three parts:

Introduction to Entrepreneurship

Understading your Business

Business Tips and Strategies

As the program goes through different training objectives each month, every Wais Mom will be able to master concepts such as:

Business structures



Revenue models



Network, audience and team building



Target market and competitors



Business tools (communication, admin, multimedia, and so on)

Joining the Surf Wais U is easy and 100% free!

Moms, be part of the program today and you might just kickstart your own business this 2022!

For more information, visit the website at WaisUniversity.com. You can also check out Surf’s official Facebook page more for updates.