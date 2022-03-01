



















































 
























Lifestyle Business


Herald Suites Hotels: Delivering a brand experience




March 1, 2022 | 11:20am
 





Herald Suites Hotels: Delivering a brand experience
Continuously going the extra mile, Herald Suites staff take the time to know each guest in order to build that personal connection. 
MANILA, Philippines — Customer service never sleeps. Opportunities for customer service present themselves 24/7. With guest behaviors changing rapidly, people want their needs to be considered and understood especially during the current times.


There has never been a better time to apply the basic pillars of customer service than now. The Herald Suites staff have come to realize their role in the entire customer journey, so much so that touchpoints with guests have become fulfilling. Even with creative encounters to understand a need, a thought and a feeling, they commit themselves to meet it.


This is when delivering a brand experience happens.


Recognition


Herald Suites provides a unique experience of polished service, personalized guest care, perpetual memories and a feeling of warmth and safety in every stay and beyond. This is symbolized by Loving Hands: a signature Herald Suites greeting.

In Herald Suites, connecting with each guest on a personal level is done in several ways:


    

  • Showing appreciation through letters and handwritten notes from the general manager
    • 

  • Referring to guests by their names
    • 

  • Staff maintaining positive attitude at all times, and lastly,
    • 

  • Staff listens and emphathizes
    • 



Continuously going the extra mile, they take the time to know each guest in order to build that personal connection. Beyond the usual greeting, conversations are initiated, short but always pleasant.


Custody


Every guest in Herald Suites is kept safe by making sure the entire property is in top condition. They are also kept up to date by way of signages, email and mobile messages, in case of repairs and unexpected situations. The management and its employees ensure protection for all its guests, keeping them out of harm’s way in the duration of their stay.


Wellness


Herald Suites Hotels: Delivering a brand experience



Herald Suites ensures safety and wellness to all guests at all times. Constant and regular disinfection and thorough cleaning are carried out.

Taking care of guests’ well-being can range from providing comfort and peace of mind to making them feel pampered. Though this varies from guest to guest, the hotel products and services—from cleanliness to security, adherence to safety protocols, pampering services and to the quality of food served—Herald Suites makes sure to deliver these exceptionally at every stage of their stay.


These pillars of customer service are powerful and when taken to heart can make a big difference. This is where Herald Suites shines—a brand experience beyond compare.


 

















 



