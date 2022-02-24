GCash puts spotlight on role of workplace in nation-building

MANILA, Philippines — Leading fintech company GCash, offers its employees opportunities for holistic growth through the G Nation, For the Nation program.

Designed to be a springboard for leadership development, collaboration, innovation and community building; G Nation enhances and builds on existing employee engagement programs and initiatives.

Central to these efforts is the fostering of an inclusive culture and the strengthening of community spirit among employees. GCash has purposefully invested resources in creating an atmosphere that makes it easy for employees to seek mentorship from senior leaders. The company also keeps innovation flowing by creating avenues where team members from across all levels are able to share their insights.

The sense of community also extends beyond typical workplace concerns: the company celebrates and supports the social advocacies, interests and even the small businesses of their employees.

G for big dreams

Alfie Yu from the Technology and Operations Group, leads a team of highly exceptional individuals looking after a range of IT disciplines from learning and enablement and performance management. While working from home and managing a team virtually posed some challenges, it has also enriched her career experience.

As an avid triathlete, Alfie is no stranger to conquering challenges. “Joining GCash broadened my horizon and made me realize that the IT world is changing at such a rapid pace and there is still much to be learned—It is scary but exhilarating. Gets the blood moving and the heart pumping!”

She added that working in GCash has given her a venue to further develop their passions and interests outside the daily grind.

The same way, Janna Gumalo, a management trainee, was inspired by how fintech companies like GCash come into the scene to help small-scale entrepreneurs to face the barriers and keep up with the e-commerce trend.

“I don’t feel like I’m working for GCash; instead, I’m working with GCash in building the nation through “finance for all,” she said.

Janna also emphasized that pursuing mass-oriented financial services with GCash tied in closely with her “personal why”, which was to help fellow Filipinos rise.

Small things make big things matter

Photo Release Annika Mallari, management trainee; Lexie Eala, product management; Bruce Rodriguez, corporate communications; Joanna Sim, human resources.

Several GCash employees also gamely shared how the company helped them to pursue their passion outside the workplace.

“GCash empowers me with this passion by connecting me with others in the company who are equally as passionate about sports,” Lexie Eala from Product Management said.

“Some of my favorite moments with my co-workers are on the basketball court cheering each other on and that’s one thing I really love about GCash: outside of work, whether through sports or other means, my teammates really do feel like family,” Lexie, who joined the company back in 2016, recounted.

Annika Mallari, a management trainee in the Technology and Operations Group, highlighted how GCash is a place that allows her to reach for her passion in promoting inclusivity.

“I love that GCash is not about “making the rich richer”, but is all about expanding financial services to the lowest possible end of the pyramid—rather, they give opportunities for the poor to get richer—and the idea of this is what gets me going every single workday,” Annika enthused.

For his part, AJ Wang, who has been working in the Customer Group for three years said, “Beyond just the work, GCash also has within its ranks people who are equally (if not more) passionate about financial inclusion and other causes. Being able to work with like-minded and driven people pushes you to learn more, to care more and to keep on growing.”

“By doing your job with integrity, excellence, and dedication, you'd already be contributing to nation-building,” echoed Bruce Rodriguez of the Corporate Communications team. As a former TV Anchor and media practitioner, joining GCash meant new learning and new growth opportunities for Bruce.

It also paved the way for doing exciting programs to push financial inclusion in the country. “And in the case of GCash, doing our job well would mean supporting and pushing for innovations and services that make sure no one will be left behind in the Philippines' economic growth story and that they would always have access to basic financial services.”

Joanna Sim from Human Resources shared that having work that contributes to nation-building is vital and at the same time, a fulfillment.

“Knowing that your hard work is reaching more than just your family or the employees in the company—it’s actually helping shape the nation. It makes your time at work much more meaningful, and could also give you the drive to do the best you can at work," she emphasized.

Since its inception six years ago, GCash has been a benchmark for fintech players who seek to balance passion, purpose and profitability. Its focus on nurturing talent and fostering a healthy working environment continues to attract key talent, particularly those looking to contribute to financial inclusivity and progressive workplaces. GCash is looking forward to welcoming more like-hearted individuals in the coming months.

Be part of G Nation, For the Nation. Visit https://bit.ly/JoinGNation to learn more.