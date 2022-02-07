



















































 
























Actor Nico Locco to launch own Italian café in the Philippines




Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
February 7, 2022
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Nico Locco is set to become a restaurateur by the end of the year, as he aims to launch his new Italian cafe called “Kape Locco.”


Being based in the Philippines for five years, the Italian-born actor Nico has become comfortable speaking in Filipino. After he signed a contract as one of Vine Aesthetics’ new endorsers recently, he answered the questions from the press in an unaccented Filipino.


The award-winning actor  shared that he just bought a condo of his own in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig. He has also tapped a Filipino investor as his partner in his upcoming cafe.


He said that “Kape Locco” is derived from loco, which means crazy in Italian. Nico shared it’s been a long-time dream for him to own a cafe.

 

“My coffee shop will be something completely new and unique sa Pilipinas,” he gushed. 


"Not only will I be serving a new style of coffee, I want to create an Italian experience for my kababayan. People will feel like they have travelled to Rome and are having an espresso next to the Pantheon,” he added.

 

Nico loves coffee, saying it is a big part of his life.  In fact, the 27-year-old actor mentioned he "owes career and personal life to coffee."  Without coffee, he explained, he can’t stay mentally sharp for socializing with friends and conducting business meetings. 


Coffee has become “like any other addictive drug” to Nico, energizing him and firing his adrenaline to face a new day. He also shared how he loves its health benefits: weight management,  brain and heart improvement and anti-depression qualities.  He started drinking coffee at 16, when he would start his day with two cups of his favorite brew.  As if that weren’t enough, he’d take one or two cups more in the late afternoon.  


Nico shared how Italians like their coffee. They drink coffee with  morning paper in hand, a bread roll, and an extremely powerful espresso-based coffee. Even if they’re always rushing, Nico said Italians never forget their coffee. It’s a tough  life, but it’s as real to Nico as his love for his adopted country, the Philippines, where he hopes to find a wife someday.


Filipinas, he pointed out, are “sweet, conversative and beautiful.”  


He added that Pinays are as family-oriented as fellow Italians. Chances are, they’re practicing Roman Catholics like Nico, who goes around wearing a gold necklace with a crucifix for a pendant.


The future cafe owner shared Kape Locco aims to target millennial consumers and working people, those who must stay alert for business meetings. Nico shared they’re done with the feasibility study and concept on their upcoming business. He and his business partner will soon finish the budget part.


By the end of the year, he’ll be chatting with Kape Locco customers, with a steaming cup of coffee in one hand. He’d reminisce about the Italy of his childhood, while wearing that infectious smile that says, “I’m home, even if I’m miles away from where it all began.” 


 
















 



