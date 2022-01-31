INFOGRAPHIC: 5 ways to send love all year round with GrabExpress

This new year, GrabExpress will continue to provide Filipinos with a convenient and affordable delivery service to help them stay connected with their loved ones, near or far, this 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — We all begin the new year with a fresh start and a new chance to do good for ourselves and our loved ones. We may craft grand resolutions or we may also take small and simple steps to make this year even better than the last.

Given the current surge in COVID-19 cases, we should always prioritize our safety and wellbeing by following public health protocols in order to minimize its spread. While many of us are staying at home, we can still spread love and positivity to our friends and loved ones with the help of GrabExpress’ different delivery services!

Need to know which GrabExpress service is the most efficient and cost-friendly for your delivery needs? Find it out in this infographic:

This new year, GrabExpress will continue to provide Filipinos with a convenient and affordable delivery service to help them stay connected with their loved ones, near or far, this 2022.

Book your items safely and affordably with GrabExpress on the Grab app. — WITH EUDEN VALDEZ