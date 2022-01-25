Study says Filipinos have the most business in UK

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos have the most business in the United Kingdom, according to the new research conducted by London-based financial company ETX Capital.

According to the research, Filipinos topped the result with 5,090 business owners or 2.64 percent.

Chinese followed Filipinos 4,178 business owners or 2.17 percent.

Romanian placed third followed by Pakistani, Indian, Irish, Polish, Italian, Turkish and French.

“The two most common nationalities are both Asian: specifically, Filipino and Chinese. 4th and 5th also both Asian nationalities (Pakistani and Indian) as is 9th (Turkish) and 20th (Bangladeshi), meaning over a quarter of the top twenty nationalities originate in Asia,” the research said.

“The majority of the top twenty are European nationalities, which is arguably less of a surprise considering the relative geographical proximity compared to other continents. Meanwhile, only two nationalities from Africa made an appearance (Morocco in 11th and Nigeria in 12th) and only one from North America (the United States in 15th),” it added.

Filipinos also topped the list of majority business owners who are living outside of the UK with 4,984 or 2.59 percent.

“The data source used showed us that 89.2% of UK business owners report their country of residence as somewhere in the UK, leaving us with 10.8% living outside of the UK. Of the top twenty, Asia and Europe are equally matched with eight countries appearing from each continent. Only four countries originate elsewhere – two from Africa (Morocco in 3rd and South Africa in 18th), one from North America (the US in 5th) and one from Australasia (Australia in 19th),” the research said.