Meet Pau-Pau: foodpandaâ€™s adorable, new brand ambassador for empowerment and sustainability

Meet Pau-Pau: foodpanda’s adorable, new brand ambassador for empowerment and sustainability

MANILA, Philippines — To celebrate its 10th anniversary as the pioneering food and grocery delivery platform in Asia, foodpanda today introduced a fresh face for the brand—Pau-Pau, a fun-loving and free-spirited panda.

Pau-Pau is a first-of-its-kind brand avatar, championing empowerment and sustainability across the region. Its identity as a foodpanda brand ambassador will be brought to life in full—from having his own language and story, to a full set of values, such as caring for the environment, empowerment and the belief in living life on one’s own terms.

With Pau-Pau, foodpanda has created a personality that is relatable and can better connect with millions of users across Asia.

The pink panda, who made his first appearances in Japan, Taiwan and Cambodia in December 2021, has since been rolled out in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Laos, before reaching the rest of the foodpanda network.

The next phase will see Pau-Pau being introduced in the Philippines, Myanmar, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A fresh approach to brand-building in the Philippines

Pau-Pau will lead foodpanda's foray into ever changing, live vibrant and media environments. In introducing a new personality, the brand expands its digital marketing ambitions to look beyond traditional platforms.

Customers will also find Pau-Pau on Instagram in the form of emojis and stickers—for lively engagement, freedom of expression and communication. Pau-Pau will be rolling out progressively across all foodpanda channels and interfaces, from the app and website, to digital and social media platforms, out-of-home activations and more.

“Pau-Pau is a first-of-its-kind among food delivery platforms in Asia! More than anything else, we wanted to create a personality that evokes love among customers. A personality that they can relate to and form an emotional connection with, as foodpanda becomes a partner in their everyday lives,” Idan Haim, vice president for Growth and Marketing, foodpanda, said.

“We want Pau-Pau to be an inspiration for people to live life on their own terms and to its fullest. We are excited for our customers to meet Pau-Pau, as we mark the start of a new decade for foodpanda in Asia.”

Paving a purposeful foodpanda experience

“In creating Pau-Pau, we wanted him to also have a dimension of purpose—that he stands for something more than just being an adorable mascot,” Eunha Bhang, chief creative officer, Delivery Hero Asia, said.

“Pau-Pau embodies and brings to life the foodpanda spirit by helping our communities reimagine how they use delivery and thereby adding vibrancy and fun in their lives.”

Like most Filipinos, Pau-Pau shares an undying enthusiasm for food. But that’s not all: he is also a passionate advocate for empowerment, living life on one’s own terms; and the environment, as foodpanda’s sustainability champion. As a platform, it is an enabler of convenience for customers, freeing up their precious time by making it easier to get food and groceries delivered quickly, 24/7.

As foodpanda’s champion for sustainability, Pau-Pau will also be a part of foodpanda’s green agenda, supporting sustainability initiatives such as its default cutlery opt-out feature, which has saved 544 million pieces of single-use plastic in 2021 alone.

More recently, in August 2021, foodpanda launched the Global Sustainable Packaging Programme to encourage merchants to switch to plastic-free, plant-based packaging to reduce the impact on the environment as it works towards becoming a carbon-neutral organization.

The introduction of Pau-Pau builds on an earlier brand refresh, which saw foodpanda revitalizing its look with fresh visuals and a more vibrant color palette across its design touchpoints, and more friendly user interface as the platform expands beyond just food delivery.