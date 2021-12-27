Jollibee Group distributes food to over 40,000 people to help typhoon-stricken communities

The Jollibee Group has distributed food to over 41,600 people in some of the areas hardest hit by Super Typhoon Odette and expects to provide food to over 120,000 affected individuals by end December.

MANILA, Philippines — The Jollibee Group, through its social development arm, Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF), has distributed food to 41,600 individuals affected by Super Typhoon Odette as of December 23.

Through JGF’s FoodAID Program, the company has given meals to communities in the hardest hit areas of Agusan del Norte, Bohol, Cebu, Eastern Samar, Negros Occidental, Southern Leyte and Surigao del Norte. Jollibee Group is also extending its support to areas in the Dinagat Islands and Palawan and expects to provide meals to over 120,000 people until the end of next week.

“Typhoon Odette has brought another hardship to many of our countrymen who have already been hit by other challenges. Together with our partners, we’re working tirelessly to bring the help needed so that our fellow Filipinos know that they are not alone throughout this ordeal,” JGF Executive Director Gisela Tiongson said.

The Jollibee Group started distributing meals last December 19 together with its partners on the ground and the local government units in the affected communities as well as the Philippine Navy. The group is also working with Jollibee Franchisees Association in relief activities in Southern Leyte and Northern Mindanao, while other support is coursed through the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation.

It also facilitated some games for kids during food distribution activities in an evacuation center in Southern Leyte to further spread joy in the community.

More can be done if individuals also take part in sharing meal by donating money via the coin banks found in Jollibee Group restaurants nationwide, as well as via online donation platforms listed in www.jollibeefoundation.org.

Donations can be transferred online to the Foundation’s Metrobank (Account number: 473-7-473-01406-4, SWIFT Code: MBTCPHMM) and RCBC (1253-10519-0) accounts; via GCash using the QR code provided in the Foundation’s website and the Paymaya app through http://pymy.co/jollibee. People may also donate their GrabRewards points to the Foundation.

“No matter the amount, every donation made through the FoodAID coin banks will help devastated communities. Your help will not only bring warm food that will alleviate the hunger of affected families, but it will also bring them some joy and optimism during these difficult times,” Tiongson said.