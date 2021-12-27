SM accepts donations at all malls, gives immediate relief, shelter to Odette-hit areas

SM Foundation's Operation Tulong Express program came to the aid of typhoon victims.

The gift of giving to those in need

MANILA, Philippines — SM Foundation, Inc. through its Operation Tulong Express program, the relief operations program that gives immediate assistance in the form of basic needs in times of disasters, provided tens of thousands of Kalinga (care and relief packs) consisting of rice, bottled water and other essentials to over 5,000 families in Butuan (Agustan del Norte), Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Iloilo.

Photo Release SM provides immediate relief to typhoon-hit areas.

Moreover, SM’s retail stores and malls were open when typhoon Odette struck to provide essential needs.

Photo Release At your service: SM employees heed the call of duty in typhoon areas to provide essential service.

SM malls in Cebu, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan and Puerto Princesa provided temporary shelter to customers and nearby residents by offering free Wi-Fi, charging stations, drinking water, light snacks, free overnight parking and help desks ready to serve customers affected by the typhoon.

“Our malls always serve as temporary shelter during critical times to serve our communities’ needs. We are always ready to help those most vulnerable in the affected disaster areas and deploy our Operation Tulong Express outreach program immediately,” SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan said.

Photo Release SM Seaside City in Cebu serve as charging stations for residents affected by Typhoon Odette.

Donations for the communities affected by Typhoon Odette will be accepted in 86 SM malls nationwide, including eight SMDC malls. There are three ways to give – through cash donation boxes located at the SM Cares Bears of Joy booths and mall entrances, through direct deposit to the Philippine Red Cross (Account Name: PHILIPPINE RED CROSS; Banco De Oro – EDSA, Mandaluyong Branch; Account Number: 012928001854; SWIFT CODE: BNORPHMM) and through scanning the PRC QR codes below. All proceeds will go directly through the PRC, a partner of SM Cares and the SM Foundation, Inc.