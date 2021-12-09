PayMaya introduces verified badge system for sellers to make online shopping safer

With this another first from PayMaya, legitimate and trustworthy sellers using the PayMaya wallet as the preferred mode of payment can get a special badge that marks them as PayMaya Verified Sellers.

MANILA, Philippines — To further boost the growth of e-commerce in the Philippines and protect customers from online scams, PayMaya introduced PayMaya Verified Sellers, a feature that makes transactions safer for both buyers and sellers using the PayMaya app.

To get this special badge, PayMaya Verified Sellers will undergo another layer of screening to ensure that they are legitimate online businesses and are on good standing, on top of the standard registration and upgrade process for PayMaya app users.

For sellers, this badge from PayMaya is a stamp of approval—a way to let consumers know that they are legitimate and trustworthy businesses that have passed the financial institution's rigorous background check.

Once verified, the badge will appear beside the seller's name that customers can easily spot right before they transfer their payments in-app.

PayMaya sees that this feature will boost consumer trust for online transactions and will serve as an added security against online scammers, a pain point currently experienced by sellers and buyers alike.

"Filipinos are naturally enterprising - we have seen accelerated growth in the number of online sellers who are utilizing our PayMaya consumer app amid the pandemic. Online sellers need all the support they can and we are very excited to provide them with embedded features such as the first verified sellers mark for an e-wallet app," said PayMaya President Shailesh Baidwan.

"With PayMaya Verified Sellers, we aim to grow the number of online sellers and buyers as we promote trust within this ecosystem," he added.

Real-time transactions from the top-rated e-wallet

On top of providing an added layer of protection for customers with the PayMaya Verified Sellers feature, PayMaya is also doubling down on enhancing its overall app experience to equip small business owners.

By utilizing PayMaya as the payment method, sellers can track their transaction history in real-time – allowing them to instantly check the payments transferred to their account and not fall prey to bogus buyers sending fake transaction receipt screenshots.

With PayMaya's 99.9% uptime rate, online sellers and buyers can be confident that transactions will go through, especially when they need it most. This high uptime rate and enhanced features have translated to a more reliable and smooth customer experience, making PayMaya the top-rated e-wallet in the Philippines for both Google Play and App Store.

Flexible, inclusive payment methods

On top of boosting sellers' credibility, PayMaya also provides the broadest payment acceptance options. Sellers can use their PayMaya QR codes, easy-to-use personal payment links and money transfers via Smart Padala by PayMaya.

Sellers utilizing PayMaya can seamlessly accept fund transfers from other PayMaya users and account holders of other financial institutions via their PayMaya QR, enabled by QR PH. To date, PayMaya is one of the few financial institutions that offer QR Ph person-to-person sending and acceptance as default features.

Online sellers can also take advantage of the app's Request Money feature as a payment link- allowing PayMaya upgraded users to generate a Request Money QR code that integrates the amount their buyer needs to pay for faster and more convenient transactions.

They can also accept money transfers for personal payments from even those without a bank account via Smart Padala by PayMaya agents.

Useful features to boost business

PayMaya Verified Sellers get to enjoy additional benefits to help boost their business. To start, they can be featured on PayMaya's official social media pages and in-app Maya Mall to reach millions of PayMaya users and potential customers.

When they're ready to expand their business, PayMaya is prepared to support them as they can increase their monthly limit up to P1,000,000 – allowing them to grow their business even further. PayMaya Verified Sellers can also enjoy exclusive discounts on bills, groceries, deliveries and waived bank transfers by simply using their PayMaya app for their everyday transactions.

Signing up to be a PayMaya Verified Seller is fast and easy—business owners simply need to fill out the online form at https://www.paymaya.com/survey/verified-seller. Sellers can be verified within five business days.

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines, with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities and government. It provides more than 41 million Filipinos access to financial services through its consumer platforms. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 380,000 digital touchpoints nationwide.

Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 60,000 partner agent touchpoints serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved access to digital services.

Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country, including "every day" merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas and eCommerce merchants, as well as government agencies and units.

To know more about PayMaya's products and services, visit www.PayMaya.com or follow @PayMayaOfficial on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information on Smart Padala, visit https://smartpadala.ph/