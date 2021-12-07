'Pasabuyers' find livelihood, delight in Conti's program amid pandemic

Founded at the height of the pandemic, Conti’s saw how people have turned “pasabuying” as their bread and butter. Its Accredited Conti’s Delight Shopper (ACDS) program has provided livelihood to around 91 members.

MANILA, Philippines — “A blessing that came when we needed it most.”

This is how Conti’s accredited shoppers described the "Pasabuyer" program of one of the most sought-after bakeshops and restaurants in the Philippines.

The past two years under the pandemic has been very tough for everyone and many were forced to look for alternative sources of income. When many lost their jobs, some have found relief in the Accredited Conti’s Delight Shopper (ACDS) program.

Founded at the height of the pandemic, Conti’s saw how people have turned “pasabuying” as their bread and butter.

The eagerness to help these shoppers sustain their living is there but maintaining the quality of service in handling cakes and pastries must still be observed.So the management decided to embrace the “pasabuyers” and train them. They established an accreditation process that will eventually dub them Accredited Conti’s Delight Shoppers.

The ACDS has grown through the hard times of the pandemic and has become a welcome blessing.

“Totoo pala kapag may mawala sayo, ibabalik ni Lord sayo ng sobra sobra. Yun blessings na binigay nya through Conti’s, bongga!” said Mildred, an Accredited Conti’s Delight Shopper on how the program has changed her life.

Mildred and her husband had to close their two businesses, a resto-bar and a milk tea shop because of the pandemic. Little did she know all the money they lost would be recovered through the ACDS program. Mildred finds fulfillment in bringing delight to all her customers. She is now a hands-on businesswoman who was successful in shielding her family from the financial effects of the pandemic through the program.

“Sobrang laki ng naitulong ni Conti’s sa buhay namin, kasi ang prayer ko lang is pambili ng pagkain! Ginawa pa nya akong artista”, jokes Mildred referring to the interview produced by Conti’s to highlight their ACDS members.

“We recognize how hard life has been to many of us and we at Conti’s would like to be able to alleviate this hardship in our little way”, quipped Patricia Tan, GM of Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant. Conti’s wishes to spread the delight their cakes and pastries bring to many more Filipino homes despite the restrictions of the pandemic.

To date, ACDS has grown to 91 active members strong mostly from the Luzon area. They wish to reach more and be able to bring delight from coast to coast, as far as Baguio, all the way to Bicol.

Watch Mildred’s story on how the Conti’s Delight Shopper program became a delightful blessing:

No distance is too far to celebrate. Reach out to a Conti’s Delight Shopper servicing your area and have a delightful celebration with your loved ones today.



Learn more about Conti’s Delight Shopper Program: https://bit.ly/3r9qJfC