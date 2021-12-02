



































































 




   







   















Lifestyle Business

                        
Watsons continues to change lives of Filipino children with cleft and lip palate

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 11:38am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons Philippines has been a partner of OSP for the past nine years and has helped transform the lives of 1,986 patients.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Every 3 minutes, a child with a cleft and lip palate is born. In the Philippines, 1 in 500 children born has a cleft and lip palate condition, a gap in the mouth that did not close during the early stages of pregnancy.



Every year, about 4,500 Filipino babies are born with this condition.



Operation Smile Philippines (OSP) has helped change the lives of many children born with this condition since 1982.



Health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons Philippines has been a partner of OSP for the past nine years and has helped transform the lives of 1,986 patients.



This year, as part of its mission to Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great, Watsons is teaming up with OSP again to bring perfect smiles to children affected by cleft and palate. 



"The partnership was paused in 2020 because of the pandemic but this year we are back with Smile For Good. Of course, we will be very mindful of the physical distancing restrictions but our desire to continue to bring smiles to the children has not wavered," Watsons PR and Sustainability Director Viki Encarnacion said.



Watsons continues to change lives, one smile at a time



Photo Release









"We are very proud to be partners with Watsons on this project for nine years running. Their dedication to transforming lives despite the pandemic is really admirable and Operation Smile is happy to be doing this with them," OSP Executive Director Emiliano Romano said.



This partnership in the Philippines is part of ASW’s global commitment to bring 10,000 perfect smiles in partnership with Operation Smile. It aims to educate the public and raise awareness about cleft and lip palate conditions.



Aside from partnering with Operation Smile, A.S. Watsons Philippines is engaging with its employees, strategic partners and customers contributing time and financial support in order to sponsor as many free surgical missions to continue changing lives, one smile at a time.



Aided by technology, Watsons Philippines pharmacists and employee volunteers will conduct hygiene orientation seminars online for the patients' families on the subject of post-operation feeding and oral and lip care.



Watsons will also provide Hygiene Care Kits with oral and hand care products to the 50 kids post-operation. 



It takes as few as 45 minutes to provide a bright, beautiful new smile and a healthier, happier future to a child born with a cleft lip or cleft palate.



 



To know how to help make a difference in these children's lives, visit Operation Smile Philippines.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
