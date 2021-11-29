Get P5,000 shopping credits, more rewards with this first-ever fashion and lifestyle credit card

This time around, you can up the ante on your gift-giving with the new ZALORA Credit Card Powered by RCBC Bankard!

MANILA, Philippines — With conditions in the country picking up little by little, we may yet be in for that awesome holiday season we’ve been waiting for. What better way to boost the mood than by giving loved ones thoughtful gifts they deserve?

The ZALORA Credit Card is the first of its kind for two reasons: Apart from being the first-ever fashion and lifestyle credit card in Southeast Asia, it’s also the first-ever eco-friendly card in the country that’s made from 84% bio-sourced polylactic acid (PLA) derived from non-edible corn.

You’ll be glad to know that with the ZALORA Credit Card, you can enjoy a series of exclusive perks every time you shop online:

1. Free credits? You got it!

Free P5,000 worth of ZALORA shopping credits? You betcha! With the ZALORA Credit Card, you can get this when you make a single or accumulated spend of at least P30,000 anywhere, within 60 days following card delivery.

2. Instant cashback? ZCC’s got your back!

Getting ZALORA cashback is also easy with every online purchase—earn as much as 6% each time you shop from one of the 3,500 local and international brands on ZALORA or when you use the card for all other online purchases.

3. Free shipping? Winning!

As if free shipping isn’t by itself its own reward, with the ZALORA Credit Card, you get this perk unlimited for an entire year—with no minimum spend! How’s that for a life hack?

What’s more, you can also earn points for every P50 spend on groceries, gas, travel, dining and even utility bills payments. These can be redeemed for even more incredible perks, like AIRMILES, annual membership fee payment and as donations to partner organizations.

Apart from these fabulous benefits, if you are approved for the ZALORA Credit Card, you immediately get a virtual credit card while waiting for your physical card to arrive. This way, you can make purchases or bills payment safely online, right away!

How to apply for a ZALORA Credit Card Powered by RCBC Bankard

Getting your own ZALORA Credit Card is a cinch. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Click here to apply online. Fill out the form and submit the required documents. Wait for verification. Get your card delivered.

As an added bonus, RCBC Bankard and ZALORA are waiving the annual fee for the first year! And just in time for ZALORA’s 12.12 Big Christmas Sale on December 12 to 16, ZALORA Credit Cardholders will get an exclusive 50% off sitewide on top of discounts up to 90% off and other amazing card rewards.

So don’t wait until Christmas arrives. With everyone making rounds and doing their shopping as early as now, you should go ahead and let the ZALORA Credit Card bring back the joy of shopping by signing up today—so there’s more to give, and more to receive!

For more information, visit www.zalora.com.ph/zaloracreditcard or https://rcbcbankard.com/zalora.