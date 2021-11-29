



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Lifestyle Business

                        
Get P5,000 shopping credits, more rewards with this first-ever fashion and lifestyle credit card

                        

                        
Gerald Dizon - Philstar.com
November 29, 2021 | 10:57am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Get P5,000 shopping credits, more rewards with this first-ever fashion and lifestyle credit card 
This time around, you can up the ante on your gift-giving with the new ZALORA Credit Card Powered by RCBC Bankard!
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — With conditions in the country picking up little by little, we may yet be in for that awesome holiday season we’ve been waiting for. What better way to boost the mood than by giving loved ones thoughtful gifts they deserve?



This time around, you can up the ante on your gift-giving with the new ZALORA Credit Card Powered by RCBC Bankard!



The ZALORA Credit Card is the first of its kind for two reasons: Apart from being the first-ever fashion and lifestyle credit card in Southeast Asia, it’s also the first-ever eco-friendly card in the country that’s made from 84% bio-sourced polylactic acid (PLA) derived from non-edible corn.



Get P5,000 shopping credits, more rewards with this first-ever fashion and lifestyle credit card 



You’ll be glad to know that with the ZALORA Credit Card, you can enjoy a series of exclusive perks every time you shop online:



1. Free credits? You got it!



Free P5,000 worth of ZALORA shopping credits? You betcha! With the ZALORA Credit Card, you can get this when you make a single or accumulated spend of at least P30,000 anywhere, within 60 days following card delivery.



2. Instant cashback? ZCC’s got your back!



Getting ZALORA cashback is also easy with every online purchase—earn as much as 6% each time you shop from one of the 3,500 local and international brands on ZALORA or when you use the card for all other online purchases.



3. Free shipping? Winning!



As if free shipping isn’t by itself its own reward, with the ZALORA Credit Card, you get this perk unlimited for an entire year—with no minimum spend! How’s that for a life hack?



What’s more, you can also earn points for every P50 spend on groceries, gas, travel, dining and even utility bills payments. These can be redeemed for even more incredible perks, like AIRMILES, annual membership fee payment and as donations to partner organizations.



Apart from these fabulous benefits, if you are approved for the ZALORA Credit Card, you immediately get a virtual credit card while waiting for your physical card to arrive. This way, you can make purchases or bills payment safely online, right away!



How to apply for a ZALORA Credit Card Powered by RCBC Bankard



Get P5,000 shopping credits, more rewards with this first-ever fashion and lifestyle credit card



Getting your own ZALORA Credit Card is a cinch. All you have to do is follow these steps:



    
	
  1. Click here to apply online.
    2. 
	
  2. Fill out the form and submit the required documents.
    3. 
	
  3. Wait for verification.
    4. 
	
  4. Get your card delivered.
    5. 




As an added bonus, RCBC Bankard and ZALORA are waiving the annual fee for the first year! And just in time for ZALORA’s 12.12 Big Christmas Sale on December 12 to 16, ZALORA Credit Cardholders will get an exclusive 50% off sitewide on top of discounts up to 90% off and other amazing card rewards.



So don’t wait until Christmas arrives. With everyone making rounds and doing their shopping as early as now, you should go ahead and let the ZALORA Credit Card bring back the joy of shopping by signing up today—so there’s more to give, and more to receive!



 



For more information, visit www.zalora.com.ph/zaloracreditcard or https://rcbcbankard.com/zalora.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      RCBC
                                                      ZALORA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Get P5,000 shopping credits, more rewards with this first-ever fashion and lifestyle credit card
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
46 minutes ago

                              
                              
Get P5,000 shopping credits, more rewards with this first-ever fashion and lifestyle credit card


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
With the ZALORA Credit Card, you can enjoy a series of exclusive perks every time you shop online.

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SM Supermalls prioritizes MSMEs through startup package offering
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
SM Supermalls prioritizes MSMEs through startup package offering


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The SM StartUp Package gives 100 MSMEs with ongoing online businesses the opportunity to receive the necessary support they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What is plastic offsetting? A homegrown Filipino company&rsquo;s journey toward plastic neutrality
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
What is plastic offsetting? A homegrown Filipino company’s journey toward plastic neutrality


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF) has been a pioneer in the country, building foundations to its ESG framework prior to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 vivo&rsquo;s Y15 series will bring your selfie game to a whole new level this holiday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
vivo’s Y15 series will bring your selfie game to a whole new level this holiday


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
The newest entrant to vivo’s best-selling Y-series is now available nationwide.

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Looking to switch to a new credit card? You can now get it done in as fast as 5 minutes with Citi
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Looking to switch to a new credit card? You can now get it done in as fast as 5 minutes with Citi


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Thanks to the latest digital innovation brought to you by the country’s largest foreign bank, this is now possible...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!


                              
                              

                              

                                 
12 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Lifestyle Business

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with