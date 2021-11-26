



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Lifestyle Business

                        
SM Supermalls prioritizes MSMEs through startup package offering

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 9:30am
                        

                        


                        
                        
SM Supermalls prioritizes MSMEs through startup package offering
Present at the online launch of SM StartUp Package were (upper row from left) host Sam YG, SM tenant-partners fashion designer Patty Ang of athleisure brand Patton, and young e-commerce entrepreneur Jerald Sze of Straightforward; (middle row from left) Department of Trade and Industry Asec. Mary Jean Pacheco, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, and BDO Network Bank SVP & MSME Business Head Karen Cua; and (lower row from left) SM Supermalls AVP of Leasing Strategy & Operations Gina Katigbak, BDO FVP of Merchant Partnerships Retail Sales Head Bob Tolentino, and SM Supermalls VP of Corporate Marketing Grace Magno.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The recent launch of SM Supermalls’ SM Start-Up Package has ignited new hope and inspiration for MSMEs in the country, most especially those affected by the pandemic and prolonged lockdowns.



Considered the backbone of the economy, MSMEs account for 99.5% of all enterprises and employ 63.2% of the labor force as of the end of 2018 per a 2020 Asian Development Bank (ADB) report. In SM alone, almost 70% of their partners are MSMEs, many of which were start-ups that found success in SM malls.



“We have a 60-year legacy with MSMEs. Our founder Mr. Henry Sy, or ‘Tatang’ as we fondly call him, started as one,” SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said. “In 1958, he opened his first shop, ShoeMart. From one store in Quiapo, SM now has 77 malls all across the Philippines—and we are still growing.”



Tan recounted that aside from perseverance, Sy had help from family and friends when he built and expanded his business.



“Tatang did not forget the people who helped him become successful. He paid it forward and gave the same help to other start-up businesses, often personally inviting them to locate in SM. Their eventual success was his success,” he said.



This pay-it-forward practice and mindset lives on through the SM StartUp Package.



The past year and a half proved especially challenging for MSMEs as many were forced to temporarily close and cut off staff during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Many from the workforce became resilient entrepreneurs who started their own online businesses to provide for their families.







The SM StartUp Package gives 100 MSMEs with ongoing online businesses the opportunity to receive the necessary support they need to set up their first physical stall in one of 13 high-traffic SM malls nationwide.

Photo Release









With the SM StartUp Package, MSME owners who have ongoing online businesses can register and will be given the support they need to set up their first physical store in one of 13 high-traffic SM malls nationwide.



This includes perks like startup-friendly rental rates, free use of kiosks, access to financial assistance through BDO Net Bank, marketing assistance to give the brand free exposure in SM online assets and ad spaces inside the malls, as well as giving them a prime location within the mall.



The SM StartUp Package also highlights the crucial role that MSMEs play in helping the country back to economic recovery.



Last year, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recorded more than 920,000 new business name registrations where 532,000 accounted for retail sellers in sari-sari stores. This is followed by over 88,000 e-commerce sellers who opted for online platforms to reach out to customers amid lockdown restrictions.



Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary of Digital Philippines and E-Commerce Jean Pacheco emphasized at the SM StartUp Press Briefing that while online selling can be effective, having onground channels are still an ideal way to fast-track an MSME’s growth.



“We know that Filipinos like to browse and see items firsthand, and talk to sellers face-to-face when buying, so it’s important to have brick-and-mortar stores. An MSME should aim to be omnichannel, a combination of your physical store and your online platform, so you can reach more consumers,” Pachecho said. 



“I know that many are looking forward to setting up a physical store, but in need of help — the same help Tatang gave to entrepreneurs in his time. As our way of giving back, we would like to continue Mr. Henry Sy’s legacy of extending a hand to start-ups and making it easy to set up shop at our high-traffic malls. All you need is a great concept and the willingness to work hard to succeed.” Tan added.



Categories open for tenancy are health and wellness, home hobbies and at-home experiences, smart gadgets for productivity, functional fashion and comfort food.



 



To find out how to be part of the SM StartUp Markets nationwide, visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow the link to the Start Up Package webpage, or email startup@smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts to find out how to sign up now for the SM StartUp Package.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SM SUPERMALLS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 What is plastic offsetting? A homegrown Filipino company&rsquo;s journey toward plastic neutrality
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
What is plastic offsetting? A homegrown Filipino company’s journey toward plastic neutrality


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF) has been a pioneer in the country, building foundations to its ESG framework prior to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 vivo&rsquo;s Y15 series will bring your selfie game to a whole new level this holiday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
vivo’s Y15 series will bring your selfie game to a whole new level this holiday


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The newest entrant to vivo’s best-selling Y-series is now available nationwide.

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Looking to switch to a new credit card? You can now get it done in as fast as 5 minutes with Citi
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Looking to switch to a new credit card? You can now get it done in as fast as 5 minutes with Citi


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Thanks to the latest digital innovation brought to you by the country’s largest foreign bank, this is now possible...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!


                              
                              

                              

                                 
9 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Lifestyle Business

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9 steps to get your online store ready for the 2021 year-end shopping season
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
9 steps to get your online store ready for the 2021 year-end shopping season


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Preparing for the holiday rush? End the year strong with some tips from Ninja Van!

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bring the Christmas spirit into your home with Wilcon Depot
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Bring the Christmas spirit into your home with Wilcon Depot


                              

                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
It’s the perfect time to put up festive decorations at home! Let your whole family experience the Christmas spirit as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with