Looking to switch to a new credit card? You can now get it done in as fast as 5 minutes with Citi

Lifestyle Business

                        
Jap Tobias - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 2:00pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Citi has updated its digital platform to provide Filipinos with a fast, easy and flexible banking experience, and it offers a suite of features that change the way you apply for and use a credit card. 
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Availing of a new credit card can be time-consuming—not only do you have to submit so many documents as proof of your eligibility, you also have to provide a lot of information on the application form. Afterward, all you can do is cross your fingers and hope for the best while you wait to get approval.



However, in these uncertain times, people want to get urgent things done in the fastest, safest and most convenient way. The country’s largest foreign bank has brought the latest digital innovation that makes this all possible.



Citi has updated its digital platform to provide Filipinos with a fast, easy and flexible banking experience, that will change the way they apply for and use a credit card.



Cut short the long waiting time for card approval



Gone are the days of waiting for weeks to know if your credit card application was approved. Citi’s application process has now been reduced to just five minutes, thanks to a newly improved digital application experience with eKYC (know-your-customer).



The application leverages digital solutions like optical character recognition and identity proofing through facial recognition that will enable new customers to make their switch to a Citi credit card easy and simple, via a digital face-to-face verification.



Say goodbye to printing identification images or photocopying documents. You can simply scan and upload the required documents and get these verified in the comfort of your home. For qualified credit card applicants, approval can be instant!



Instant is the new normal



Citi credit card clients who have successfully gone through the eKYC verification can immediately use their new digital card right after being instantly approved, providing a seamless experience—from applying for a credit card to making their first purchase.



With this feature, you will be able to activate and view your card details on the Citi Mobile App.



While the physical card is still in transit, you will be provided a temporary CVV so that you can use your Citi credit card to make purchases online, set up recurring payments, pay bills and access mobile wallets to enable contactless payments.



Be done in just five minutes!



Here’s a guide on everything you need to do to apply for a new Citi credit card:



    
	
  1. Open citibank.com.ph/apply on your mobile phone and choose the Citi credit card you want to apply for. 
    
	 
    2. 
	
  2. Choose to apply via ID and selfie
    
	 
    3. 
	
  3. Take a photo of your government ID and take a selfie
    
	 
    4. 
	
  4. Fill in as little as 4 fields of information, review your details and submit
    
	 
    5. 
	
  5. Wait for the SMS confirmation of your credit card approval 
    6. 




Eligible approved customers will get an SMS with instructions on how to register their credit card, activate it digitally and get their temporary CVV so they can use their card immediately.



“Digital innovation and enhancing customer experience are at the heart of everything that we do at Citi. We strive to constantly improve our products and services to provide a fast, reliable and safe banking experience,” Citi Philippines Consumer Business Head Manoj Varma said.



“Take the next step in your digital banking journey and apply for a Citi credit card, for a seamless and worry-free experience. It will open a world of benefits and privileges that can enhance your lifestyle and business,” Citi Philippines Credit Cards and Loans Director Vishal Kadian added.



So waste no more time and make that switch to Citi. Apply today and unlock the new experiences that await you. 



 



