9 steps to get your online store ready for the 2021 year-end shopping season

Preparing for the holiday rush? End the year strong with some tips from Ninja Van!

MANILA, Philippines — Historically, the last quarter of the year is when most Filipino online sellers make the most sales.

By now, most Pinoys are already in a Christmas-y mood, so you better make sure you’re there when shopping activity starts to pick up. With more and more Filipinos shopping online, you can be sure the season is going to be crazy.

Preparing for the holiday rush? End the year strong with some tips from Ninja Van!

1. Prepare your storefront

Ensure that your product descriptions are accurate and detailed enough for customers. This will save you the trouble of needing to answer potential questions. Also, double-check your inventory and make sure you’re using high-quality photos that showcase your products’ best features.

If you’re selling through your own website, make sure it works properly and that it looks good. Don’t forget to ensure it can handle a surge in traffic! Do a stress test using load testing tools.

It's also important to plan your product prices. Use a spreadsheet. By listing down your cost, usual product price and sale price, you’ll be better able to track your profit margins per product. You can also include space for dates so you can stay on top of sale period start and end dates, discount codes and campaign types.

2. Stock up on best-sellers

If you plan to sell your in-demand products at discounted rates, let your customers and social media followers know early. This way, you’ll get a head start on competitors and avoid drowning in the marketing clutter in the days leading up to major sale events.

#NinjaTip: You could retarget customers who previously bought these products, viewed the products on your website but didn’t actually make a purchase or have these items sitting in their Lazada or Shopee carts.

3. Understand trends

To get a better understanding of which products will sell and which won’t, use data analytics. Check out tools like Google Trends or Better Lemonade Stand’s Instant Product Evaluator Tool. You could also tap analytics to reveal your top sales channels.

4. Check the competition

It pays to check your competitors' offerings, pricing and customer engagement. Visit their website and ecommerce shops incognito. Visit their Shopee, Lazada and social media pages, too. This will give you a better idea of what you’re up against and how you can adjust accordingly.

#NinjaTip: Try to keep your pricing within the range of similar stores’ prices to stay competitive.

5. Make the most of social media

About 65% of internet users in the Philippines go on social media to research brands, so it should go without saying that having an active social media presence is so important for sellers. Post quality content regularly and talk to your followers. Explore TikTok if that’s where your customers hang out. Create attractive graphics with simple and free tools, like Canva.

Be visible on others’ pages, too. Consider engaging with influencers who fit your brand and foster relevant, mutually beneficial brand partnerships.

6. Engage proactively

About 44% of Filipino shoppers chat with sellers before making a purchase. As such, it’s important to leave a good impression. Answer their questions thoroughly and respond promptly, politely and cheerfully.

#NinjaTip: Consider deploying chatbots or hiring customer service agents to help ensure quality customer service throughout the shopping season. Don’t be scared of automation: Turns out 55% of Pinoy shoppers surveyed are comfortable with talking to a bot for online store transactions.

7. Offer free shipping

Free shipping is one way to win customers and stand out. It could also prevent “abandoned carts”—customers intending to buy something but change their minds because of shipping costs.

8. Pack properly

Seal everything tightly to prevent damage during transit. A good rule of thumb is having three layers of packaging: the primary or innermost layer; the secondary layer, which is typically sturdier and helps protect the package from damage; and the outermost layer, which has package details for sorting at logistics providers.

#NinjaTip: Reinforce your branding in the primary packaging by adding your shop name, logo and other relevant brand elements.

9. Ship out on time

Customers hate late deliveries and will definitely let you know in their reviews. Make sure to hand over your parcels to your logistics providers on time. Actively managing customers' expectations is key. Because sale season is going to be super busy, shipping will definitely be delayed.

#NinjaTip: Try adding 3 more working days to the expected delivery date. If it arrives earlier, great! If it arrives later, then it's not as bad.

For reliable service, partner with trusted names in last-mile delivery, like Ninja Van!

Navigating the online business world

Get a head start and make the most of the year-end shopping frenzy by preparing early.

By offering great products and a stellar customer experience, you’ll be helping your customers end the year with their hearts—and their carts—full.

Visit the Ninja Van blog to know more useful tips and tricks for your online business!