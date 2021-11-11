Get these limited edition Sunsilk x BT21 packs at 50% off this 11.11!

This 11.11, Sunsilk is giving all bonafide ARMY a special treat by bringing back the limited edition Sunsilk x BT21 packs, which will be available on Shopee and Lazada at 50% off until supplies last!

MANILA, Philippines — ARMY, the official fandom of popular K-Pop boy group BTS, continues to grow stronger than ever in the Philippines. Those super good looks, fun personalities, mesmerizing vocals and awesome dance moves have entrenched them in the hearts of our fun-loving hairkada who have joined their ever-growing fan base.

That means these BT21 boxes, which include two 350ml Sunsilk bottles as well as a cute limited-edition official BT21 pouch featuring your favorite BT21 characters—Tata (V), Mang (J-Hope), Chimmy (Jimin), RJ (Jin), Koya (RM), Cooky (Jungkook), Shooky (Suga) and Van (ARMY)—will now go for just P322 from the original P699—a real steal! You can even get the full set featuring all four designs for just P1,328!

If you missed out on this the last time, then now’s your chance! Add these cute must-have items to your collection. Make sure to tell your fellow ARMY to make a dash for this price drop because this is just a one-day sale!

“We want to make it easier for BT21 fans to expand their merch collection so we’re offering this price drop for these limited edition BT21 and Sunsilk collab packs. We want the Army to have something to be excited about, and what could be more fun than having merch items at 50% off,” said Isab Galang, assistant brand manager of Total Shampoo.

What are you waiting for? Get your limited edition BT21 x Sunsilk pack on Shopee and Lazada starting on November 11. The 50% discount will be available until stocks last!

For the latest news on Sunsilk, visit the following websites: All Things Hair at https://www.allthingshair.com/en-ph and BeautyHub.PH at https://www.beautyhub.ph.