Lifestyle Business

                        
Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 10:30am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Watsons makes COVID-19 testing more accessible with high-quality antigen test kits
Having antigen testing available at Watsons, the Filipino's trusted health and wellness partner, means more people will have access to affordable and effective testing options, which can result in fewer transmissions.
MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing the importance of widespread testing, Watsons will sell FDA-certified COVID-19 antigen test kits with prices ranging from P399 to P500 in all stores nationwide starting October 25.



The testing kits are for administering by medical professionals such as doctors, nurses and medical technologists and will require medical prescription. The required specifications set by the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) are at 80% sensitivity and 97% specificity and these test kits can deliver at least 95% sensitivity and 99.2% specificity.



"As more people head out to work, school and gatherings, Watsons knows that antigen test kits are important in helping reduce transmission," Watsons Philippines Customer Director Maita Santiago said..



Having antigen testing available at Watsons, the Filipino's trusted health and wellness partner, means more people will have access to affordable and effective testing options, which can result in fewer transmissions.



The antigen test kits will use saliva as the indicator for the presence of the virus and results can be seen in 30 minutes or less.



"Watsons is taking a proactive role as the Philippines continues to fight this pandemic. Tools such as antigen testing kits help provide important information and serve as a guide so the public will know what steps to take," Santiago said.



 



For more information and counseling, you can ask your Watsons pharmacist. You can also download the Watsons app at http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp and shop for your vitamins and medicines. 



 



