Rain or shine, near or far, Grabâ€™s got you â€“ and your deliveries

GrabExpress’ trained riders promise safe and quality deliveries for you and your loved ones

MANILA, Philippines — They say money makes the world go round—but in a time where movement is limited and contact with our loved ones paused, there is something else that weaves together our daily activities and helps us remain connected: deliveries.

From getting that much-deserved food delivery to acquiring your latest budol, to even sending care packages to a friend, deliveries have served as a reliable answer in getting your essentials to your doorstep without a fuss. But when it comes to efficient, same-day, and affordable deliveries, one can be promised a worry-free and reliable journey with GrabExpress.

Grab’s parcel and courier delivery service GrabExpress, guarantees safe deliveries with every booking. With its suite of features ranging from scheduled deliveries, vehicle types, and even Delivery Guarantee tier options, consumers can customize their deliveries to their needs as Grab’s community of trained delivery-partners take care of the rest.

A more convenient way to get things done

Striking a work-life balance at home is not always easy—and this burden is what GrabExpress Pabili wishes to help out with.

GrabExpress Pabili is an on-demand Pabili service that allows users to ask for the help of GrabExpress riders in obtaining items, making it the perfect partner for those who need to accomplish their errands but do not always have enough time to do so.

Those who book deliveries on Pabili can get anything they need, any time, anywhere, so long as it does not exceed P2,000.

From over-the-counter medications to beat a migraine, to tools to fix a leaky faucet or a busted bulb, to even cravings that you can’t get on GrabFood, Pabili can help bring you closer to your essentials instantly as you stay safe indoors.

By serving as an extra pair of hands to help you get your errands done, GrabExpress, along with very reliable Grab riders, has got your back to let you get more of your time back, so you'll have more chances to spend doing the things that you like and with the people you love.

Affordable, same-day delivery options

With movement being limited, deliveries are undeniably a necessity these days. Apart from bringing us closer to our needs and wants, it is also safer by having our items brought straight to our doorstep.

Given this demand, it is natural for consumers to scour the best offers they can find to give them the most value, especially if they have to book deliveries on a regular basis.

To help out value hunters, GrabExpress has made affordable delivery options more accessible with GrabExpress 4 Hours. While most of us are more familiar with the GrabExpress Instant service, the GrabExpress 4 Hours service is GrabExpress’ most sulit option, especially for longer distances, making it the ideal choice for those looking for value for money.

To ensure affordable fees with every delivery, GrabExpress 4 Hours utilizes Grab’s system to batch 4 hours bookings with similar routes to improve efficiency and bring down the cost. This makes it possible for GrabExpress 4 Hours to have flat rates of P79 for deliveries within 0-15 kilometers and P99 for deliveries within 15-20 kilometers!

The next time you book a GrabExpress 4 Hours delivery, you’re sure to be allocated a rider within 50 minutes and have your items delivered within four hours, all at very affordable rates!

The VIPackage Experience

One can be assured that all their packages, regardless of size and value, are handled with utmost safety with Grab.

Be it a prized collector’s item or a care package for a friend, trusting your items with GrabExpress’ trained and reliable riders promises a level of care that would not only treat your packages like a VIP, but also help make anyone feel as though they’ve delivered the items themselves.

On top of these, GrabExpress’ VIPackage Experience is further extended with its wide range of vehicle types. Consumers have the opportunity to choose among bike, motorbike, car or multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), allowing them to pick a vehicle type that can perfectly suit whatever kind of delivery they need.

Aside from this, consumers can always track where their package is in real-time, ensuring that they have constant access and updates for their delivery.

In the case of mishaps or loss, one is also guaranteed coverage of up to P50,000 with GrabExpress’ Delivery Guarantee offers.

All bookings are automatically equipped with the Basic package that can cover up to P20,000, but one may also opt for higher tiers such as their Standard and Premium packages for additional minimal fees of P7 and P9, respectively.

As part of the everyday super app committed to providing everyday convenience and value for Filipinos, GrabExpress, along with its trusted riders, aims to ensure that your beloved items or much-needed essentials reach you or your loved ones in the safest and most reliable way possible, while promising flexible options and the best deals possible.

