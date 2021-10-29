



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Lifestyle Business

                        
Rain or shine, near or far, Grab’s got you – and your deliveries

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 1:17pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Rain or shine, near or far, Grabâ€™s got you â€“ and your deliveries
GrabExpress’ trained riders promise safe and quality deliveries for you and your loved ones, all for an affordable price that will give your packages the ultimate VIP treatment
Photo Release

                        

                           
GrabExpress’ trained riders promise safe and quality deliveries for you and your loved ones



MANILA, Philippines — They say money makes the world go round—but in a time where movement is limited and contact with our loved ones paused, there is something else that weaves together our daily activities and helps us remain connected: deliveries. 



From getting that much-deserved food delivery to acquiring your latest budol, to even sending care packages to a friend, deliveries have served as a reliable answer in getting your essentials to your doorstep without a fuss. But when it comes to efficient, same-day, and affordable deliveries, one can be promised a worry-free and reliable journey with GrabExpress.



Grab’s parcel and courier delivery service GrabExpress, guarantees safe deliveries with every booking. With its suite of features ranging from scheduled deliveries, vehicle types, and even Delivery Guarantee tier options, consumers can customize their deliveries to their needs as Grab’s community of trained delivery-partners take care of the rest.



A more convenient way to get things done



Striking a work-life balance at home is not always easy—and this burden is what GrabExpress Pabili wishes to help out with.



GrabExpress Pabili is an on-demand Pabili service that allows users to ask for the help of GrabExpress riders in obtaining items, making it the perfect partner for those who need to accomplish their errands but do not always have enough time to do so.



Those who book deliveries on Pabili can get anything they need, any time, anywhere, so long as it does not exceed P2,000.



From over-the-counter medications to beat a migraine, to tools to fix a leaky faucet or a busted bulb, to even cravings that you can’t get on GrabFood, Pabili can help bring you closer to your essentials instantly as you stay safe indoors.



By serving as an extra pair of hands to help you get your errands done, GrabExpress, along with very reliable Grab riders, has got your back to let you get more of your time back, so you'll have more chances to spend doing the things that you like and with the people you love.



Affordable, same-day delivery options






With movement being limited, deliveries are undeniably a necessity these days. Apart from bringing us closer to our needs and wants, it is also safer by having our items brought straight to our doorstep. 



Given this demand, it is natural for consumers to scour the best offers they can find to give them the most value, especially if they have to book deliveries on a regular basis.



To help out value hunters, GrabExpress has made affordable delivery options more accessible with GrabExpress 4 Hours. While most of us are more familiar with the GrabExpress Instant service, the GrabExpress 4 Hours service is GrabExpress’ most sulit option, especially for longer distances, making it the ideal choice for those looking for value for money. 



To ensure affordable fees with every delivery, GrabExpress 4 Hours utilizes Grab’s system to batch 4 hours bookings with similar routes to improve efficiency and bring down the cost. This makes it possible for GrabExpress 4 Hours to have flat rates of P79 for deliveries within 0-15 kilometers and P99 for deliveries within 15-20 kilometers! 



The next time you book a GrabExpress 4 Hours delivery, you’re sure to be allocated a rider within 50 minutes and have your items delivered within four hours, all at very affordable rates!



The VIPackage Experience



One can be assured that all their packages, regardless of size and value, are handled with utmost safety with Grab.



Be it a prized collector’s item or a care package for a friend, trusting your items with GrabExpress’ trained and reliable riders promises a level of care that would not only treat your packages like a VIP, but also help make anyone feel as though they’ve delivered the items themselves.



On top of these, GrabExpress’ VIPackage Experience is further extended with its wide range of vehicle types. Consumers have the opportunity to choose among bike, motorbike, car or multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), allowing them to pick a vehicle type that can perfectly suit whatever kind of delivery they need.



Aside from this, consumers can always track where their package is in real-time, ensuring that they have constant access and updates for their delivery.



In the case of mishaps or loss, one is also guaranteed coverage of up to P50,000 with GrabExpress’ Delivery Guarantee offers.



All bookings are automatically equipped with the Basic package that can cover up to P20,000, but one may also opt for higher tiers such as their Standard and Premium packages for additional minimal fees of P7 and P9, respectively.



As part of the everyday super app committed to providing everyday convenience and value for Filipinos, GrabExpress, along with its trusted riders, aims to ensure that your beloved items or much-needed essentials reach you or your loved ones in the safest and most reliable way possible, while promising flexible options and the best deals possible.



Book your items safely, reliably and affordably with GrabExpress on the Grab app! 



 



Get to know more about GrabExpress Pabili service and 4 Hours option on the Grab Philippines website.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GRAB
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!


                              
                              

                              

                                 
2 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Lifestyle Business

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coca-Cola is Kenny Rogers Roasters&rsquo; new beverage partner in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Coca-Cola is Kenny Rogers Roasters’ new beverage partner in Philippines


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kenny Rogers Roasters—one of the country’s largest restaurant chains—has partnered with Coca-Cola, the leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT Home subscribers get exciting rewards when they pay bills via PayMaya
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
PLDT Home subscribers get exciting rewards when they pay bills via PayMaya


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
PLDT Home subscribers can save up and get rewarded by paying their bills through the PayMaya app.   

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Payoneer: The world's go-to partner for digital commerce everywhere
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Payoneer: The world's go-to partner for digital commerce everywhere


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Company VP & SEA regional head Miguel Warren talks about the gig economy in the PH and how the company plays a key role in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Axie Infinity scholarships in the Philippines in high demand
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Axie Infinity scholarships in the Philippines in high demand


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Axie Infinity is aiming to revolutionize the gaming industry by decentralizing ownership from gaming companies and enabling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reality bites: Marvin Agustin shares food business experience, tips during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Reality bites: Marvin Agustin shares food business experience, tips during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
With entertainment venues still largely closed, showbiz work is limited, and so Marvin is among those stars pivoting into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with