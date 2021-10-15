Anyone can sell! Hereâ€™s why you should start your dream business on Lazada





































































 




   

   









Lifestyle Business

                        
Anyone can sell! Here's why you should start your dream business on Lazada

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 2:55pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Companies like Lazada, now make it possible for everyone to easily, safely and quickly establish their own online business. 
MANILA, Philippines — When the pandemic hit, countless Filipinos struggled with their sources of income. And while enormous constraints and challenges were imposed on society, industries and people’s lives, this also awakened an enormous spirit and effort for survival, ingenuity and creativity.



Many turned their passions into profitable endeavors. Plantitas or plantitos started selling indoor plants, while a new generation of cooks and bakers started selling some of the most-searched items online.



This trend gave rise to online selling, and companies like Lazada, now make it possible for everyone to easily, safely and quickly establish their own online business. 



Many turned their passions into profitable endeavors. Plantitas or plantitos started selling indoor plants, while a new generation of cooks and bakers started selling some of the most-searched items online.


Here are the top reasons it is high-time to consider selling online and on Lazada:



    
	
  • A convenient, safe and secure online experience. Sellers can trust in Lazada to provide them a secure platform, to ensure a safe and convenient online shopping experience for consumers. Features such as Easy Returns, LazMall Guarantee, Product Ratings and Reviews, Seller Chat, Safe Payment options and 24/7 customer support allow a safe and secure online shopping experience for sellers, partners and consumers. 
    
	 
  • A suite of tools built to empower sellers to better reach, target and convert even more customers. Sellers on Lazada have access to the benefits of a fully-guided 90-day incubation wherein the Lazada team helps them with the ins and outs of the platform and gets them started on how to manage their online shops. This also includes access to all the back-end seller tools they can use, like the Shoppertainment features such as the in-app livestream LazLive, as well as education modules through the learning portal, Lazada University. 
    
	 
  • Access to initiatives that help sellers drive traffic and sales to their stores. Lazada helps to drive maximum awareness and sales during its mega shopping campaigns and provides access to tools to give better value to customers such as flash sales, free shipping max vouchers, Lazada Bonus and 10% Cashback, among others.
With zero commission and registration fees, there is no better time to set-up your online store with Lazada and here is a step-by-step guide:



    
	
  1. Go to the Lazada seller page through lzd.co/SellNowOnLazada to sign up.
    
	 
  2. Input your details on the registration form.
    
	 
  3. Upload your products.
    
	 
  4. Join campaigns and flash sales for free.
    
	 
  5. Make your first sale!
Lazada’s pick-up and drop-off points for sellers across the country make it even more convenient for sellers and customers.



You can be part of this community today, because in Lazada, selling is simply made simple, for everyone.



Companies like Lazada now make it possible for everyone to easily, safely and quickly establish their own online business. 

For more information, visit lzd.co/SellNowOnLazada and download the Lazada app for Android or iOS.



 



READ MORE: ICYMI: 3 interesting types of products you can actually find on Lazada!


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

