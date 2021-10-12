



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Lifestyle Business

                        
Jordan brings Scandinavian oral care design to the Philippines

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 8:49am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Jordan brings Scandinavian oral care design to the Philippines
Jordan brings its range of good quality, easy-to-use and stylish products to make people’s dental care routine as uncomplicated and encouraging as possible.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Scandinavian or Nordic design spurred interest among us: from interior design, furniture to fashion and household items which found its way into every aspect of Pinoy lives.



Most of us quickly jumped on the bandwagon as we fell in love with the minimal, clean approach, and overall vibes of Scandi style that is relaxing and comforting. The timeless design and craftsmanship bring harmony with one’s environment. 



So isn’t it exciting that you can also have that Scandi design that strips back the unnecessary and just combines functionality with beauty in your oral care products?



Jordan, a Scandinavian brand that has been caring for people’s teeth since 1927 and with worldwide presence in over 50 global markets has now arrived in the Philippines. It brings its range of good quality, easy-to-use and stylish products to make people’s dental care routine as uncomplicated and encouraging as possible.







Banking on its mission in enabling people to keep their healthy teeth for life, Jordan offers tailor-made oral care products

Photo Release









Banking on its mission in enabling people to keep their healthy teeth for life, Jordan offers tailor-made oral care products: from the first tooth as a baby and to every stage of life, including individual needs, preferences and dental habits of each member of the family. 



“As an organization, our purpose goes further. We feel that we have a responsibility not only to design and produce these high-quality products, but also to educate both parents and children on the importance of good oral hygiene,” said  Jordan Asia Pacific General Manager Bjorn Kruizenga.



Jordan believes that having good oral hygiene involves more than just brushing your teeth but also choosing the right product to help take good care of one’s oral health.



“Jordan Oral Care products are indeed made with purpose, with each unique individual in mind. We brought Jordan to the Philippines to provide good quality oral care products that will help Filipinos take good care of their oral health. Good oral hygiene contributes directly not just to our bright, beautiful smiles, but more importantly, to our overall health,” said East Valley Enterprise Director Karl Po.  



True to its Scandinavian nature and spirit, Jordan sets a high standard of craftmanship because each product is made with carefully selected materials and a purposeful design that has been recognized by the Red Dot Design Award and Norwegian Design Council.



Its product range for kids, Jordan Steps, offers toothbrushes and toothpastes that are designed with different features tailor-made for the child’s age and oral development to help parents establish fun and good dental care habits.



For adults, Jordan has a range of products that fits different oral care needs and preferences, including a unique set of teeth, brushing techniques and styles.



Reflecting the Scandinavian and Nordic countries relationship to nature, it should come as no surprise that sustainability is also an integral part to Jordan’s product portfolio. The Green Clean toothbrush is made of sustainable and recycled materials, with bio-based nylon bristles, a 100% recycled plastic handle and packaging made of recycled paper fibers—these indicate that all materials are carefully selected with the environment in mind.  



Truly, Pinoys can now easily enjoy a slice of the Scandinavian life with Jordan. Jordan Oral Care products are now available in all South Supermarket branches and from its official stores on Shopee and Lazada.



Everyone now has a chance to elevate their Scandi style living and to find that perfect oral care match for you and your family. Jordan is “Made For Every Smile” so choose the one that fits you.



 



To know more about Jordan, visit https://www.jordanoralcare.com/.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ORAL CARE
                                                      ORAL HEALTH
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jordan brings Scandinavian oral care design to the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Jordan brings Scandinavian oral care design to the Philippines


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Jordan, a Scandinavian brand that has been caring for people’s teeth since 1927 and with worldwide presence in over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anyone can sell! Here&rsquo;s why you should start your dream business on Lazada
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 hours ago

                              
                              
Anyone can sell! Here’s why you should start your dream business on Lazada


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Many turned their passions into profitable endeavors. This trend gave rise to online selling and companies like Lazada, now...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Providing Filipinos with rewarding experiences they deserve
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Providing Filipinos with rewarding experiences they deserve


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Globe opens virtual amusement park, holds exciting events in month-long celebration of 917 Day

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How sisterly bond, passion for quality food brought 24 delightful years of Conti&rsquo;s
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
How sisterly bond, passion for quality food brought 24 delightful years of Conti’s


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant serves good food because its story is based on sisterly love. Know about their story...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In the middle of pandemic, digital transformation is needed toward future-ready Philippines
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
In the middle of pandemic, digital transformation is needed toward future-ready Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
In a recently concluded webinar in July 28 entitled “Liveable Cities Lab: Empowering Communities through Technology,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Young mind, strong drive: Zen Han on leading a tech brand to success while enjoying life to the fullest
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 days ago

                              
                              
Young mind, strong drive: Zen Han on leading a tech brand to success while enjoying life to the fullest


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
Take it from Zen Han, OPPO’s Vice President for National Sales in the Philippines, who joined the company straight from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with