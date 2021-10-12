Jordan brings Scandinavian oral care design to the Philippines

Jordan brings its range of good quality, easy-to-use and stylish products to make people’s dental care routine as uncomplicated and encouraging as possible.

MANILA, Philippines — Scandinavian or Nordic design spurred interest among us: from interior design, furniture to fashion and household items which found its way into every aspect of Pinoy lives.

Most of us quickly jumped on the bandwagon as we fell in love with the minimal, clean approach, and overall vibes of Scandi style that is relaxing and comforting. The timeless design and craftsmanship bring harmony with one’s environment.

So isn’t it exciting that you can also have that Scandi design that strips back the unnecessary and just combines functionality with beauty in your oral care products?

Jordan, a Scandinavian brand that has been caring for people’s teeth since 1927 and with worldwide presence in over 50 global markets has now arrived in the Philippines. It brings its range of good quality, easy-to-use and stylish products to make people’s dental care routine as uncomplicated and encouraging as possible.

Banking on its mission in enabling people to keep their healthy teeth for life, Jordan offers tailor-made oral care products: from the first tooth as a baby and to every stage of life, including individual needs, preferences and dental habits of each member of the family.

“As an organization, our purpose goes further. We feel that we have a responsibility not only to design and produce these high-quality products, but also to educate both parents and children on the importance of good oral hygiene,” said Jordan Asia Pacific General Manager Bjorn Kruizenga.

Jordan believes that having good oral hygiene involves more than just brushing your teeth but also choosing the right product to help take good care of one’s oral health.

“Jordan Oral Care products are indeed made with purpose, with each unique individual in mind. We brought Jordan to the Philippines to provide good quality oral care products that will help Filipinos take good care of their oral health. Good oral hygiene contributes directly not just to our bright, beautiful smiles, but more importantly, to our overall health,” said East Valley Enterprise Director Karl Po.

True to its Scandinavian nature and spirit, Jordan sets a high standard of craftmanship because each product is made with carefully selected materials and a purposeful design that has been recognized by the Red Dot Design Award and Norwegian Design Council.

Its product range for kids, Jordan Steps, offers toothbrushes and toothpastes that are designed with different features tailor-made for the child’s age and oral development to help parents establish fun and good dental care habits.

For adults, Jordan has a range of products that fits different oral care needs and preferences, including a unique set of teeth, brushing techniques and styles.

Reflecting the Scandinavian and Nordic countries relationship to nature, it should come as no surprise that sustainability is also an integral part to Jordan’s product portfolio. The Green Clean toothbrush is made of sustainable and recycled materials, with bio-based nylon bristles, a 100% recycled plastic handle and packaging made of recycled paper fibers—these indicate that all materials are carefully selected with the environment in mind.

Truly, Pinoys can now easily enjoy a slice of the Scandinavian life with Jordan. Jordan Oral Care products are now available in all South Supermarket branches and from its official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

Everyone now has a chance to elevate their Scandi style living and to find that perfect oral care match for you and your family. Jordan is “Made For Every Smile” so choose the one that fits you.

To know more about Jordan, visit https://www.jordanoralcare.com/.