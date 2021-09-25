







































































 




   

   









Lifestyle Business

                        
Trip.com offers perks for fully vaxxed to support vaccination efforts in the Philippines

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 25, 2021 | 9:44am
                        

                        


                        
                        
From now until December 31, fully vaccinated Trip.com users can stand to enjoy great value of up to 30% off bookings for great stays across the country.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines – Trip.com today announced the launch of a new campaign to introduce exclusive discounts and benefits for fully vaccinated travelers in the Philippines.



The ‘Vaccinated Discount Campaign’ will run until December 31 to offer discounts of up to 30% for selected hotel bookings across the country, as part of Trip.com’s efforts towards supporting the local government’s vaccination campaign. 



Deals from the campaign will feature hotel booking deals from more than 100 accommodation partners.



Popular hotels such as Aloha Boracay Hotel, Boracay Beach Club and Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort are among the list of partners who have joined the initiative to offer exclusive perks in a collective effort to promote safe travel within the country.



Eligibility for the discounts will only apply to fully vaccinated individuals who will be required to provide proof of vaccination before or upon arrival at the accommodation of choice. 



As part of Trip.com’s continuous commitment to its partners, participating merchants will also be able to garner greater visibility through dedicated marketing efforts by Trip.com.



For example, the exclusive discounts will be featured on a dedicated landing page that is easily accessed by site visitors, thereby gaining more traffic for the promotions offered by respective merchants. 



Commenting on the introduction of the campaign, Jerome Dela Cruz, general manager of Trip.com Philippines said, “It is critical for us to play our part in bolstering the effort towards immunization in the country as we continue the fight against COVID-19. We are also working towards a recovery of the travel sector and this campaign seeks to be an example of the actions we can take to initiate timely opportunities for safe travel resumption."



"By aggregating promotions from our partners, we also hope to boost the business recovery of our partners who have been affected by the pandemic. We will continue to work closely with the government and our partners to identify more of such opportunities and execute them in a safe manner," he added. 



Margie Munsayac, vice president for sales and marketing of Bluewater Resorts shared, “A higher rate of vaccination across the Philippines will boost the recovery of our travel and tourism industry, and we are delighted to be one of the partners of Trip.com’s ‘Vaccinated Discount Campaign’.



"This is another example of how proactive Trip.com has been in implementing timely initiatives and programs and we look forward to working with them to encourage our citizens to be vaccinated and enjoy the discounts and added values on their staycation packages in the coming months," she concluded. 



 



For more information on the deals and list of participating hotels for the 'Vaccinated Discount Campaign,' please visit www.trip.com. The promotions can also be accessed on the Trip.com mobile app on App Store and Google Play


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
