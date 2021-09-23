Why flying with Cebu Pacific is easier, safer than ever

CEB leads in digital innovation and transformation while revolutionizing the customer experience and booking behavior through its new technologies, products and services.

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a new normal for everyone. Now, customers have it easier as a lot of businesses pivoted their strategies to ramp up digital transformation efforts.

Take the travel sector for example—a few years ago, contactless flights were unheard of in the country. But now, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has made it completely possible for its passengers.

“Even before the pandemic, our focus has always been the safety and overall journey of our passengers,” said Cebu Pacific Vice President of Marketing Customer Experience Candice Iyog.

New self-service options

Besides the ease and convenience of digital booking and payments, Cebu Pacific has also enhanced its "Manage Booking" portal to allow passengers to correct and update information as needed, such as misspelled names, birthdates and addresses. They can also manage group bookings easily and update contact information to directly receive notifications via email or SMS.

The airline has also further improved its online check-in experience with self-service bag-tagging kiosks at the NAIA Terminal 3 to further lessen physical interaction between passengers and staff, thus making the journey even safer and more contactless.

Seamless customer experience

Aside from the regular seat sales, CEB offers products to make everyJuan’s experience convenient, like inflight meals, seats, baggage allowance, insurance, hotel partners and transfers. These can all be easily added online via the CEB website or mobile app, conveniently available at their fingertips, within the comforts of home.

On top of that, the airline also improved its chatbot, named Charlie, that is now able to instantly address more common concerns of guests flying with CEB, such as flight schedule and status, check-in process, itinerary and boarding pass retrieval; or lead them to the right steps to address their concerns, without having to speak with an agent.

World-class sanitation, disinfection

Cebu Pacific has also made significant improvements to its safety and sanitation procedures to help safeguard the health of its crew and passengers. All its aircraft undergo stringent sanitation and disinfection, in accordance with global aviation standards, before and after each flight.

To date, about 95% of CEB’s flying pilots and cabin crew are already vaccinated and it expects to complete employee inoculation by October this year.

Moreover, the company likewise strives to ensure that all its passengers have access to the most affordable RT-PCR tests as they prepare their requirements for travel. It currently offers an exclusive rate as low as P2,500 for RT-PCR tests through its laboratory partners and P675 for antigen test.

Award-winning safety services

All these efforts have led to Cebu Pacific being awarded a 7-star safety rating for its COVID-19 compliance, the highest safety score that AirlineRatings.com bestows upon airlines.

“CEB has been revolutionizing the future of travel in the country through its numerous digital innovations. We believe this is the way forward and we are on the right track as we continue to empower our passengers through our self-service processes. You can count on us to continue improving our service for everyJuan for #MoreSmilesAhead,” added Iyog.

Fly easy, going online is key! Visit www.cebupacificair.com to learn more about their latest offerings, safety protocols, and travel reminders.