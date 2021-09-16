







































































 




   

   









Lifestyle Business

                        
Create that positive influence in social media marketing, advertising with Influencer Republik

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 16, 2021 | 9:47am
                        

                        


                        
                        
While providing full services based on brand presence and social media advertising, Influencer Republik creates strategies and an effective story in order to fulfill client’s goals and create campaigns that have a lasting impact on the minds of the public.
MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a credible and reputable digital agency for your digital marketing needs these days?



Influencer Republik is a full-service digital agency that provides a full range of effective services to help grow a particular brand, build its presence through effective social media advertising and help a company fulfill its marketing goals.



Gaining traction in the online world, whether in social media and other platforms, still involves careful planning, foresight and vision, efficient and proven strategies.



This is where Influencer Republik’s team of core people with well-rounded interests and expertise, including a great roster of influencers and proven track record of past projects that speak well of Influencer Republik’s repute and stature, will come into play.



All of Influencer Republik’s successful projects were mounted and implemented based on not just great experience but also knowledge and expertise.  The agency’s team consists of people with various skills and interests, with a great number of Influencers and projects behind them.



Along those projects come great experience but knowledge as well – in the field of Internet marketing, programming, design and public relations



For one, Influencer Republik exists based on its core values and beliefs that are hinged on valuable traits that are a rare find among similar agencies these days: positivity in thinking, innovation that fits the work intended for a specific kind of client, honesty, including transparency in working with agency teammates and clients for better agency-client relationship building.



There's also education to know the market and its nuances, discipline for more efficiency in getting the job done, results-oriented mindset to meet the objectives and goals of the client, family-oriented thinking for better work cohesion, loyalty for reputation building and teamwork, coupled with discipline, to achieve success in the most efficient manner






“We may be a new agency in name but our work ethic and history of successful projects speak about what  Influencer Republik is in the field of internet marketing and social media advertising,” says Joven Cueto, chief executive officer of Influencer Republik.



“Our goal is to create first that ripple in the pond and eventually make waves in the digital public relations and social media marketing and advertising sphere, where our work will speak for us and not the other way around,” he added. 



Influencer Republik employs various strategies that provide the framework for a brand’s digital strategy such as social media marketing, internet advertising, development and design, content marketing, influencer relations, and consulting and education.



Around 10-15 years ago, communications were as straightforward as possible—no ifs, no buts—just to cut the message across to the reading and listening public. 



However, with today’s social media that totally changed the way the world communicates, it may not be the same as before anymore. Today, social media marketing involves careful crafting of communications that are mostly tailor-fit to a specific audience based on age, gender, economic status, geography and a host of other factors that need not be ignored to create a powerful social media message.



Today, measuring the effectivity of communications, if it was able to convey the message it needed to be conveyed, is systematically and scientifically measured through metrics and other forms of data analytics to quickly and efficiently determine if the market was able to receive the message of a brand loud and clear and more importantly if the message will resonate in the minds of the targeted audience.



“As an agency, we are moved to create strategies depending on what the audience is interested and like, with a proven track record of designing campaigns based on what the audience wants. We have created campaigns in the fields of arts and entertainment, business and finance, even lifestyle areas like home and parenting, health and fitness, fashion, beauty and personal care, food and drinks, shopping, fashion, even automotive,” Cueto said. 



“We can devise online content that caters to specific and targeted audiences that will draw them in based on client’s objectives,” he concluded.



 



To know more about Influencer Republik and its range of services and how they can help you in your brand's goals, visit influencerrepublik.com  and Influencer Republik social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

