ZALORA partners with Operation Smile to support free surgical, dental treatments for children

Operation Smile Philippines joins a select group of only 11 local non-profits that can tap ZALORA Philippines customers to raise funds for their charity work.

MANILA, Philippines — Leading online fashion retailer, ZALORA Philippines, has chosen Operation Smile’s comprehensive treatment of children with cleft lip and cleft palate as one of the causes it will support in the Philippines through ZALORA Cares, a donation platform on the web and in various social media.

Operation Smile Philippines (OSP) joins a select group of only 11 local non-profits that can tap ZALORA Philippines customers to raise funds for their charity work.

Over the past 40 years, OSP has treated more than 30,000 Filipino children and young adults with oral cleft, providing them with free surgery, medical examination, dental treatment and speech therapy.

“We're happy to have Operation Smile as one of our partner foundations, and welcome this opportunity to help share their wonderful advocacy to our customers,” said ZALORA Philippines marketing partnerships executive Vern Jarigue.

Photo Release ZALORA Cares is a donation platform on the web and in various social media. .

“This is a breakthrough partnership for us,” said OSP executive director Emiliano Romano, citing the foundation’s new thrust to engage individuals via digital marketing as a way of broadening its donor base to help more children with cleft condition.

ZALORA Philippines is the second digital business to tie up with OSP after PayMaya, a payment gateway.

“We know there’s a lot of pent-up desire to help among ordinary Filipinos even in these extraordinary times, and our cause is one that is sure to tug at their hearts; it’s just a matter of providing them with the convenient and secure means to do so --- and that’s ZALORA Cares,” Romano added.

ZALORA Philippines is part of the Singapore-based lifestyle e-retailer, ZALORA Group, which has strong presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The group launched ZALORA Cares in 2020 to support COVID-19 efforts in the region. “We've decided to expand beyond that initial mission and start giving back to our community in as many ways as we can by diversifying our pool of foundations,” Jaurigue said.