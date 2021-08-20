Mega Global continues 'malasakit' efforts, reaches more Filipino families one meal at a time

Mega Bigay Sustansya Program runs for third year to help address malnutrition in the country

MANILA, Philippines — Good health is the greatest gift that Filipinos can ever receive. With malnutrition affecting many children, it is crucial for the community to work together for these children who are the future of the country.

Recognizing its role in helping build the nation, Mega Global Corp. together with the Mega Tiu Lim Foundation will hold for the third straight year Mega Bigay Sustansya, a health and nutrition program that’s deep rooted from the company’s core value of malasakit.

With its determination to improve the health sector of the country, Mega Bigay Sustansya aims to reinforce the importance of nutrition to every Filipino family nationwide and extend a helping hand to those in need.

As it expands the program, Mega Global will be working in partnership with Reach Out Feed Philippines, which will spearhead the preparation of the meals daily, deliver these house to house to each beneficiary and provide a nutritional assessment of all recipes used in the program, and will also analyze and evaluate the results of the program.

The program aims to support 870 children from various barangays across six provinces through a 60-day nutrition program. These include Batangas, Navotas, Valenzuela, Northern Samar, Surigao del Sur and Zamboanga.

Beneficiaries are children aged 4-12 years old, who will receive two nutritious meals daily for 60 days. The daily meals will include at least one sardines meal, made using Mega Global’s vitamin- and nutrient-packed high quality sardines.

At the beginning and end of the program, the weight, height and mid-arm circumference of the children will be taken to gauge their progress.

To encourage parents to support the nutrition program for their children, Mega Global will provide incentives to select participants who fit the program’s criteria—biggest gainer, most improved, etc.

To further ensure that the progress made is sustained, Mega Global will also be developing leave-behind materials containing affordable, simple and nutritious recipes made from ingredients that are easily accessible to the families.

The materials will also have health and nutrition-related information and activities for the kids. This aims to empower parents and the community with knowledge for the health and well-being of their children and loved ones.

“When we first launched this nutrition program two years ago, we saw how transformative it was for the beneficiaries, who not only saw an improvement in their weight, but also in their health and well-being. Inspired by their transformation, Mega Global decided to expand this program and make it sustainable by also educating the community on the importance of having good food and having good nutrition for the whole family,” Chief Growth and Development Officer Marvin Tiu Lim said.

In all that it does, Mega Global Corp. gives life to its core value of malasakit.

From products to people to the greater community, every decision made by the brand is anchored onto the belief of malasakit for all. This once again comes alive in Mega Bigay Sustansya, which is envisioned to uplift the lives of impoverished children and allow them to achieve their potentials.