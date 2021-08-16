TECNO Mobile donates cash, smartphones to local community heroes

MANILA, Philippines — Premium smartphone brand TECNO Mobile recently completed its first CSR campaign in the Philippines as a way to give back to the community.

This is following the successful release of several new mobile phone models in the country, including the Spark 7 Series, Pova 2 gaming phone and most recently, the CAMON 17 Series.

Through this show of support for the community, TECNO Mobile has become part of the nation’s journey in rising up from life’s challenges and learning to see the best in every situation.

At the same time, the selection of local heroes as beneficiaries for this campaign aligns perfectly with the reel- and real-life heroism of TECNO Mobile’s CAMON 17 brand ambassador, actor Chris Evans.

Three partner beneficiaries representing different pillars of the community were the recipients of donations made by TECNO Mobile for this CSR campaign: Ina ng Lupang Pangako Parish, Project Malasakit and the City of Manila through the Office of Mayor Isko Moreno.

Separate handover ceremonies were held for each of the beneficiaries, the first of which was held on July 13 at the Ina ng Lupang Pangako Parish Area.

In the middle of Brgy. Payatas, an area deemed hazardous to live due to its proximity to a solid waste disposal site, you will find the Ina ng Lupang Pangako Parish. The church leaders and volunteers provide education and livelihood opportunities for the urban poor living in Payatas, funded by donations from different entities.

For its own CSR campaign, TECNO Mobile, represented by TECNO’s Brand Marketing Director for Philippines Jason Liang, donated P100,000 to the parish, along with 10 smartphones to be shared with hardworking parish volunteers who tirelessly organize and facilitate activities such as community pantries, counseling, webinars and online masses. The donations were received by Rev. Fr. Peter Hequillan, CM.

The second handover ceremony took place on the same day at the Tikme Dine restaurant in Quezon City, this time with Project Malasakit as the beneficiary.

Project Malasakit is a scholarship program whose mission is to provide children in need with proper education, enabling them to change their own lives for a better future.

Thirty TECNO Mobile smartphones plus P100,000 were given to Project Malasakit, which were graciously received by founder Kara David together with two of her scholars, Lilian Ambrocio and Mauwe Liwanag.

The final donation handover took place on August 6 at the Office of Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno.

Mayor Isko is known for his service to the local community, aided by his team of volunteer workers who man community hotlines, respond to reports, handle coordination for projects such as the recent vaccine rollout, and teach at the local public school.

For these community heroes, TECNO Mobile has donated 50 smartphones and P200,000 through the mayor’s office.

The donation was handed over by the TECNO Mobile Limited executives for the Philippines headed by CEO Lindsay Guan. The donations were received by Manila City Mayor himself.

TECNO Mobile’s CSR campaign kicked off with an online photo exhibit featuring thought-provoking images that capture the beauty of life, which were taken by top local photographers using CAMON 17 smartphones.

A selfie advocacy campaign was also launched, encouraging the online community to get involved by sharing their own selfies for a cause.

Anyone can join by simply posting a selfie on Facebook. The photo must include a caption with a brief description of their advocacy, along with the hashtags #TECNOMobileCares, #CtheBestofYou and #SelfieAdvocacy.

The best photo and caption will be selected by TECNO Mobile representatives and the winner will be awarded a CAMON 17 smartphone.

