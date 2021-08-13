







































































 




   







   















The Coldest Water Bottle is now in the Philippines
The Coldest Water Bottle or simply, “The Coldest” is an insulated bottle that is designed to keep water cold for days
The Coldest Water Bottle is now in the Philippines

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 3:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Our body is made up of over 60% water, and it plays a vital role in every bodily function. Whether you are at the gym, traveling, or just powering through your day, you need to stay hydrated.



Especially in a hot weather like the Philippines, it pays to keep your beverage at a cold, refreshing temperature. A refreshing sip of your favorite drink can hugely impact not only how you feel, but also how you perform everyday tasks. 



While you can drink warm to room temperature water, most people prefer to drink cold water. That’s where the inspiration to create The Coldest Water Bottle came from. Simply “The Coldest,” this insulated bottle is designed to keep water cold for days.



Get ready for the coldest experience






The Coldest might be an odd name for a company, but it is headed and founded by a team of elite engineers that has been making quality products since 2014. Based in Naples, Florida in the US, they specialize in making everyday products much better.



The Coldest Water Bottles are engineered to keep beverages cold for as long as possible. How do they do this?



The answer is found in its double-wall insulation construction, in which the space between the bottle’s walls is filled with a vacuum. With no air between the walls, the contents are insulated against external sources of heat and will not warm up for a long time.



This innovative bottle has several useful features that quickly make it a household must-have as well. The bottle itself features a wide opening that fits ice cubes, making drinking more convenient. 



It’s also easy to clean, leak-free, odor-resistant and is designed to fit 99% of car cup-holders.



Aside from its No-sweat Technology that prevents condensation to form on the outside, this bottle is also 100% stainless steel and is made to float in water! There are so many amazing things about the Coldest, making it truly an experience to whoever gets to use it.



Available in a range of sizes, from 21 oz. to a full gallon and retails from P1,990 to P2,390, there is a Coldest Water Bottle for all your needs—from a quick workout at the gym to an overnight camping trip.



Because they’re made from stainless steel, they won’t tarnish, rust, or take on the flavors of whatever you had in your bottle last. That’s good news if you don’t like the lingering taste of old orange juice—and who does?






Designed and made in the US, The Coldest Water Bottles are built to last and have been voted the best reusable drinking bottle by Men’s Health Magazine, Forbes, Mashable and Business Insider in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.



 



For more information about the Coldest Water Bottle and how to order, visit www.urbanize.com.ph and Urbanize stores.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

