







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Daikin unveils first VRV Open School for technical skills development
The VRV Open School  at Exxa Tower, Quezon City was unveiled last July 16.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Daikin unveils first VRV Open School for technical skills development

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 9:30am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Daikin Airconditioning Philippines Inc. (DPH), a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Limited Japan, the world's no. 1 airconditioning company, achieved another milestone by opening the doors of a premier training center, the VRV Open School,  at Exxa Tower, Quezon City last July 16.



The day was celebrated by esteemed guests from different organizations and renowned individuals such as Philippine Society of Ventilating, Airconditioning and Refrigerating Engineers (PSVARE) President Engr. Ramoncito Ocampo, TESDA Deputy Director General Lina Sarmiento, Philippine Green Building Council (PhilGBC) member Chester Dela Cruz, PE2’s own Luigi Eusebio, as well as key people from DPH Team, media personnel, dealers, and guests.



When asked about the reason behind establishing the VRV Open School, President Takayoshi Miki said that the school advocates to broaden the knowledge and capabilities of individuals, with regard to Daikin’s technology, especially Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) Technology.



It aims to educate its students on innovative and key technologies, and this training opportunity will grant students a thorough mastery on Daikin's Latest Control System and Indoor Air Quality Technology included in their training curriculum.



Guests were able to witness the different technological solutions currently available in Daikin, such as the Precision Piping Method (PPM), the Fresh Air Comfort System (FACS) using the Heat Reclaim Ventilators (HRV), and their latest smart controller, Reiri.



This Training Program is open to Technical or Project Engineers, Technicians, and Installers, but DPH also welcomes all those who wish and possess the utmost initiative to learn more about airconditioning.



Graduates of this training program can expect their skills to level up, adding value to the service they provide to their respective end-user demands.



With the establishment of the training center, more people will have a better understanding of their airconditioning equipment and services.



For those interested, schedules for the training program will be announced soon.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DAIKIN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SERTA: World-class comfort now here in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
SERTA: World-class comfort now here in the Philippines


                              

                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
SERTA has finally arrived in the Philippines to share their products that highlight the true meaning of comfort and style...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Herald Suites defines a 'better normal'
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
Herald Suites defines a 'better normal'


                              

                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
Normal must get better because customer experience has definitely changed, it has to get better. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Make profit, not pollution: How businesses turn trash into cash
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
26 days ago

                              
                              
Make profit, not pollution: How businesses turn trash into cash


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 26 days ago                              


                                                            
Did you know that a single plastic bottle could take up to 450 years to fully decompose?

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVP Group launches 6 'Gabay Advocacies' for a sustainable Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
27 days ago

                              
                              
MVP Group launches 6 'Gabay Advocacies' for a sustainable Philippines


                              

                                 27 days ago                              


                                                            
In celebration of its Chairman Manuel V. Panglinan’s 75th birthday, the MVP Group of Companies will be launching its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Call of duty: 1,500 COVID-19 medical frontliners receive essential care packages from Globe
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
29 days ago

                              
                              
Call of duty: 1,500 COVID-19 medical frontliners receive essential care packages from Globe


                              

                                 29 days ago                              


                                                            
UP-Philippine General Hospital (PGH), National Children’s Hospital (NCH), and Tondo Medical Center (TMC) receive essential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to get more from your online transactions with GrabPay
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
29 days ago

                              
                              
How to get more from your online transactions with GrabPay


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 29 days ago                              


                                                            
GrabPay makes transactions much more fun and exciting by giving away reward points that can be exchanged into discounts, vouchers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with