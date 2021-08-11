Daikin unveils first VRV Open School for technical skills development

MANILA, Philippines — Daikin Airconditioning Philippines Inc. (DPH), a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Limited Japan, the world's no. 1 airconditioning company, achieved another milestone by opening the doors of a premier training center, the VRV Open School, at Exxa Tower, Quezon City last July 16.

The day was celebrated by esteemed guests from different organizations and renowned individuals such as Philippine Society of Ventilating, Airconditioning and Refrigerating Engineers (PSVARE) President Engr. Ramoncito Ocampo, TESDA Deputy Director General Lina Sarmiento, Philippine Green Building Council (PhilGBC) member Chester Dela Cruz, PE2’s own Luigi Eusebio, as well as key people from DPH Team, media personnel, dealers, and guests.

When asked about the reason behind establishing the VRV Open School, President Takayoshi Miki said that the school advocates to broaden the knowledge and capabilities of individuals, with regard to Daikin’s technology, especially Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) Technology.

It aims to educate its students on innovative and key technologies, and this training opportunity will grant students a thorough mastery on Daikin's Latest Control System and Indoor Air Quality Technology included in their training curriculum.

Guests were able to witness the different technological solutions currently available in Daikin, such as the Precision Piping Method (PPM), the Fresh Air Comfort System (FACS) using the Heat Reclaim Ventilators (HRV), and their latest smart controller, Reiri.

This Training Program is open to Technical or Project Engineers, Technicians, and Installers, but DPH also welcomes all those who wish and possess the utmost initiative to learn more about airconditioning.

Graduates of this training program can expect their skills to level up, adding value to the service they provide to their respective end-user demands.

With the establishment of the training center, more people will have a better understanding of their airconditioning equipment and services.

For those interested, schedules for the training program will be announced soon.