MVP Group launches 6 'Gabay Advocacies' for a sustainable Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (“MPIC”), together with the rest of the MVP Group of Companies, will be launching its six Gabay Advocacies for a Sustainable Philippines through a digital concert tonight, July 14, 8 p.m.

The event will feature the brightest stars of the Philippine entertainment industry coming together for the various causes that the group is supporting.

Through the years, MVP has inculcated the culture of “malasakit” within his organization. He believes that with proper guidance and support, anyone can have the power to change their lives and rise above any crisis or setback.

It is for this reason that the group’s advocacies carry the word “Gabay”—because it embodies who MVP is to many—an inspiration, a true leader and a guiding light.

Broadcasted through the Gabay Guro Facebook and YouTube accounts, the virtual concert will be hosted by Ogie Alacasid, Iza Calzado alongside Augie Palisoc Jr., president and CEO of the Metro Pacific Hospitals Holdings Inc., and Bong Sta. Maria, president and CEO of Pilipinas Global Network.

The two-hour concert will feature performances from the country’s top performers: National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, Lea Salonga, Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera and Gary Valenciano, among many other artists.

Together, they will perform iconic Filipino songs including a touching medley of “Bayan Ko” and “Impossible Dream.”

In between the high calibre production numbers, the Gabay Advocacies—Gabay Kabuhayan, Gabay Kabataan, Gabay Kalikasan, Gabay Komunidad, Gabay Kalusugan and Gabay Karunungan—will be introduced, all geared towards uplifting more Filipino lives and communities for sustainable nation-building.

The six Gabay Advocacies respond to the call for individuals and organizations to contribute to the country’s achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This is also a tribute to MVP to mark his life and achievements over the past 75 years as a keen businessman, as a respected boss, and as a well-loved friend. We also wanted to find a way to thank him for his contributions towards the betterment of our country, which he has chosen to do quietly, wholeheartedly, and continuously," Jose Ma. K. Lim, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation president, said.

"We decided to introduce the Gabay Advocacies during MVP’s milestone 75th birthday to emphasize our steadfast commitment to align our entire organization’s initiatives towards sustainability and a better, stronger Philippines,” Lim added.

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli will be the advocacy anchors for Gabay Kabuhayan while Gabay Kabataan, Gabay Kalikasan, Gabay Komunidad, Gabay Kalusugan, and Gabay Karunungan will be anchored by Ian Veneracion, Derek Ramsey, Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski and Pops Fernandez, respectively.

Believing that it is in the Filipinos’ nature to persevere, rise above poverty, and take hold of their futures, Gabay Kabuhayan opens more doors for small and medium entrepreneurs through livelihood training programs, distribution of tools and equipment needed for businesses, among other initiatives. The organizations also created a virtual trade expo platform for micro enterprises that allows them to explore online markets and find buyers.

Gabay Kabataan’s mission is to provide tools for the youth to imagine and pursue the grandest vision of their future. Under this advocacy, the companies develop programs that will provide the youth with access to quality education, opportunities for financial security, independence and wellbeing, as well as venues for values formation, recognition of their achievements, and the nurturing of their artistic, creative and innovative spirits.

Under Gabay Kalikasan, the MPIC and MVP Group aim to become catalysts for a cleaner, greener and more resilient planet for every Filipino. They joined forces with experts to protect and nurture vital ecosystems and habitats such as the Laguna de Bay and the Caimpugan Peatlands in Agusan Marsh, and developed campaigns to engage their employees and the general public into becoming environmental champions.

Never having been a silent witness to crises and calamities, Gabay Komunidad embodies the organization’s culture of empathy. Since 2018, the companies have worked with other leaders and experts to build a more resilient and disaster-prepared Philippines through the world’s first private sector-led national emergency operations center. The organization likewise built and assisted in building quarantine centers and distributed personal protective equipment and basic supplies to frontliners and others in need.

Gabay Kalusugan aims to make healthcare and wellness available and accessible to more Filipinos. Through medical missions, sports camps, the distribution of hospital supplies, equipment, test kits and beds to various hospitals and facilities, and the development of an integrated healthcare platform called mWell, the organization strives to ensure that every person’s health and wellness needs would be just a few clicks away.

And finally, Gabay Karunungan embodies the whole organization’s belief that good education helps contribute to national development and improve the lives of Filipinos. Working closely with the Department of Education, the companies created initiatives that helped lead the way towards the digitization of schools and universities, provided educational assistance, facilities and tools for students and teachers through its flagship Gabay Guro program.

MPIC CFO and Chief Sustainability Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla shared that MPIC and its business units have already started working on the vital collaborations and partnerships that will move their sustainability projects forward.

“We know we can achieve our sustainability goals if we break down barriers and all work together,” she said. “The GABAY Advocacies will provide us with the platforms to reach and respond to more people and communities, to help and empower them into making their own contributions towards sustainability. This also affirms our commitment towards helping create a brighter future for our country.”

Learn more about the Gabay Advocacies through Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram channels.