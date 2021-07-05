







































































 




   

   









How to get more from your online transactions with GrabPay
GrabPay makes transactions much more fun and exciting by giving away reward points that can be exchanged into discounts, vouchers and other perks through GrabRewards. 
How to get more from your online transactions with GrabPay

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jap Tobias (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 1:43pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — More and more Filipinos are taking advantage of online and cashless transactions as they increasingly use their mobile phones to book rides, buy groceries and meals, and pay bills. 



In fact, the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas recently reported that e-money transactions processed by banks and financial technology providers jumped by almost 61% to P2.39 trillion in 2020 as the pandemic accelerated the shift to digital payments.



One of the key players in this shift to digital payments is GrabPay, the in-app wallet of Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp. 



Launched in 2018, GrabPay is a safe and secure e-wallet that can be used to pay across  Grab’s everyday services such as ride-hailing, on-demand deliveries for everyday essentials such as food and groceries, load purchase, bill payments and can also be used to pay across many online sites and offline shops. 



What sets GrabPay apart from the other e-wallets in the country is GrabRewards points which can be used to save up on Grab transactions or be redeemed for exciting perks. 



To support the government’s effort in promoting a cashless digital economy, GrabPay has also waived convenience fees until the end of 2021—helping more Filipinos make the most out of their money.



Take a look below to find out how GrabPay allows you to do more and get more. 



To know more about how GrabPay allows you to do more and get more, check this infographic.






Using the right e-wallet for your cashless transactions allows you to get value on your hard-earned cash, and help you save more. 



With GrabPay’s Rewards Points earning and zero fees on cash-in and bank transfers, paying cashless has never been more exciting, rewarding and practical with GrabPay. 



Choose GrabPay for your online transactions—more convenient, more services and more rewarding!



 



For more information, follow Grab on Facebook, Twitter or visit its website at www.grab.com


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

