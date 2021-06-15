PLDT Home, Viu collaborate to offer better entertainment at home

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home, the fastest home broadband in the Philippines, and Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, have collaborated to offer top-class Korean entertainment to viewers in the Philippines, enabling K-drama fans to enjoy a better viewing experience at home.

There is no stopping K-drama fans and serial binge-watchers from falling deeper into the Korean entertainment scene, with its extensive array of top-quality drama series, films and reality shows.

From thrillers and mysteries that keep them on the edge of their seats, heartwarming stories of family and friendship, to the most swoon-worthy romances and inspiring journeys to reaching one’s dreams, it offers an infinite world to discover and keep aficionados spoiled for choice.

“PLDT Home has been providing Filipinos with world-class entertainment through our global content partnerships. Today, we’re bringing the premiere destination for K-dramas, Viu! Our customers can now enjoy their favorite K-dramas with the fastest broadband in the country,” said Butch G. Jimenez, senior vice president of PLDT and head of PLDT Home Business.

PLDT Home treats subscribers to one-month free access of the Viu Premium service. With Viu Premium, Filipinos can catch the best K-dramas seamlessly and without interruption with zero ads, enjoy unlimited downloads, and get first access to the newest shows.

Korean drama-loving families will be in for a treat as Viu Premium also allows subscribers to watch on their TV through the Viu TV app or through casting.

On top of this, subscribers can enjoy a discounted subscription fee of just P80 per month. Subscribers can avail of this exclusive offer by conveniently charging their Viu subscription on top of their PLDT Home bill.

“As the appetite for premium Asian content continues to grow in the Philippines, watching Korean shows has become a way for families to bond and entertain themselves at home. With Viu’s goal to provide the best of Asian entertainment, we continue to work closely with the top Korean broadcasters to bring the largest volume and widest selection of Korean content titles to Filipinos,” said Arianne Kader-Cu, country manager of Viu Philippines.

“By working with PLDT, we are glad that our strong library of Korean content has become closer and more accessible to Filipino families at home,” she added.

Viu is currently airing its newest Korean original series Doom At Your Service, starring Seo In Guk from Hundred Million Stars From The Sky, and Park Bo Young, best known for her titular character in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

The OTT player has also recently announced an exciting slate of new titles, including Penthouse 3, available first on Viu, and its next Korean original Hong Cheon Gi, a romance fantasy period drama set to air in the third quarter.

Download the Viu app on App Store, Google Play and selected Smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com to access your favorite Korean and Asian shows. You can discover infinite worlds of K-drama experiences and enjoy a seamless entertainment viewing with PLDT Home, just visit www.pldthome.com/viu.