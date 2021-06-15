







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
PLDT Home, Viu collaborate to offer better entertainment at home
There is no stopping K-drama fans and serial binge-watchers from falling deeper into the Korean entertainment scene, with its extensive array of top-quality drama series, films and reality shows.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
PLDT Home, Viu collaborate to offer better entertainment at home

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 10:36am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home, the fastest home broadband in the Philippines, and Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, have collaborated to offer top-class Korean entertainment to viewers in the Philippines, enabling K-drama fans to enjoy a better viewing experience at home.



There is no stopping K-drama fans and serial binge-watchers from falling deeper into the Korean entertainment scene, with its extensive array of top-quality drama series, films and reality shows.



From thrillers and mysteries that keep them on the edge of their seats, heartwarming stories of family and friendship, to the most swoon-worthy romances and inspiring journeys to reaching one’s dreams, it offers an infinite world to discover and keep aficionados spoiled for choice.



“PLDT Home has been providing Filipinos with world-class entertainment through our global content partnerships. Today, we’re bringing the premiere destination for K-dramas, Viu! Our customers can now enjoy their favorite K-dramas with the fastest broadband in the country,” said Butch G. Jimenez, senior vice president of PLDT and head of PLDT Home Business.  



PLDT Home treats subscribers to one-month free access of the Viu Premium service. With Viu Premium, Filipinos can catch the best K-dramas seamlessly and without interruption with zero ads, enjoy unlimited downloads, and get first access to the newest shows.



Korean drama-loving families will be in for a treat as Viu Premium also allows subscribers to watch on their TV through the Viu TV app or through casting.



On top of this, subscribers can enjoy a discounted subscription fee of just P80 per month. Subscribers can avail of this exclusive offer by conveniently charging their Viu subscription on top of their PLDT Home bill.



“As the appetite for premium Asian content continues to grow in the Philippines, watching Korean shows has become a way for families to bond and entertain themselves at home. With Viu’s goal to provide the best of Asian entertainment, we continue to work closely with the top Korean broadcasters to bring the largest volume and widest selection of Korean content titles to Filipinos,” said Arianne Kader-Cu, country manager of Viu Philippines.



“By working with PLDT, we are glad that our strong library of Korean content has become closer and more accessible to Filipino families at home,” she added.



Viu is currently airing its newest Korean original series Doom At Your Service, starring Seo In Guk from Hundred Million Stars From The Sky, and Park Bo Young, best known for her titular character in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.



The OTT player has also recently announced an exciting slate of new titles, including Penthouse 3, available first on Viu, and its next Korean original Hong Cheon Gi, a romance fantasy period drama set to air in the third quarter.



 



Download the Viu app on App Store, Google Play and selected Smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com to access your favorite Korean and Asian shows. You can discover infinite worlds of K-drama experiences and enjoy a seamless entertainment viewing with PLDT Home, just visit www.pldthome.com/viu.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      PLDT
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT Home, Viu collaborate to offer better entertainment at home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
PLDT Home, Viu collaborate to offer better entertainment at home


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Enjoy a better K-Drama experience with Viu Premium and the fastest network at home!

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Online sellers, small businesses find home in new Agorah PH marketplace &ndash; Here&rsquo;s how!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Online sellers, small businesses find home in new Agorah PH marketplace – Here’s how!


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias,Jap Tobias |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Founded earlier this year, Agorah PH Marketplace is an upstart advertising and marketing agency that entered the local e-commerce...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shawarma Shack recognized for multiple relief efforts to alleviate Filipinos' lives in 2020
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Shawarma Shack recognized for multiple relief efforts to alleviate Filipinos' lives in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
Shawarma Shack exemplifies the spirit of bayanihan in 2020 with a slew of outreach programs to help Filipinos in need. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              A company of inclusion and diversity: Meet Accenture&rsquo;s top women execs in the Philippines
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
A company of inclusion and diversity: Meet Accenture’s top women execs in the Philippines


                              
                              

                              

                                 
11 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Lifestyle Business

                              


                              

                                 

                                    
                                       
                                    

                                    
                                       
                                    
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan City opens vaccination center at Greenhills Mall
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
San Juan City opens vaccination center at Greenhills Mall


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
San Juan City has partnered with Ortigas Malls to open Theatre Mall at Greenhills Mall as a vaccination site.

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Acer declares sustainability mission with Earthion platform
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Acer declares sustainability mission with Earthion platform


                              

                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
The Taiwanese tech giant joins the RE100 initiative with a pledge to achieve 100% renewable energy use by 2035.

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with