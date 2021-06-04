Shawarma Shack recognized for multiple relief efforts to alleviate Filipinos' lives in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is known for weathering climate events of varying intensities year in, year out. Usually expected around monsoon seasons—from tropical storms to super typhoons—all have proven devastating. But in 2020, nothing could have prepared Filipinos for the series of events that befell the archipelago.

Last year, the country saw several disasters—from typhoons to floods and volcanic eruptions, damaging properties, endangering the lives of Filipino families and displacing them from their homes. On top of that is the COVID-19 epidemic, which began in March, leaving the infected suffering and the rest of the population quarantined at home.

During these times, it is also the noble Filipino individuals and institutions who step up to the plate and take charge in coming to the rescue of those in need. This is exactly what Filipino-owned Shawarma Shack did throughout 2020.

Shawarma Shack isn’t just known for its buy one, take one shawarma, but also for its big-heartedness and compassion. In coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Shawarma Shack headed to the regions severely affected by the disasters with truckloads of relief goods such as food, water and other essentials.

First, Shawarma Shack came for the communities, particularly in Tanauan City, following the eruption of Taal Volcano. There, company volunteers delivered water and relief goods to over 1,000 families. This calamity truly hit close to home as Tanauan is the childhood hometown of Patricia Buenavista, wife of Shawarma Shack founder Walther Buenavista.

Then, in November, when the Magat Dam was ordered to open its gates after being overwhelmed by heavy rainfall brought about by Typhoon Ulysses, families living around the Cagayan River bore the brunt of the flooding. Farmlands were destroyed and lives were lost.

Upon learning of the situation, Shawarma Shack without a second thought took its wares and much-needed relief packs to families in need, with assistance from the local government.

In the same month, Shawarma Shack was also quick to send help to Bicolanos, after being battered by Typhoons Rolly, Siony and Ulysses. The team went to the evacuation centers to distribute necessities such as water and relief goods.

The company’s efforts don’t stop there. From March to April 2020, it has continuously donated to the country’s frontliners—healthcare workers and the military—as a thank you and as a salute to their hard work and sacrifice.

The Shawarma Shack team sent 5,000 shawarmas daily to the Philippine General Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, National Capital Region Police Office, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Armed Forces of the Philippines, as well as those located at the Mindanao Avenue and Balintawak exit borders, and other nearby areas.

Shawarma Shack Website Shawarma Shack donates to frontliners.

For all of the goodwill it has shown during these outreach programs all over the county amid the pandemic, Shawarma Shack has been awarded by the PCG with a plaque of appreciation.

No less than Shawarma Shack CEO Uzi Buenavista, who has made everything possible with his generosity and desire to help, received the award last May 20.

The spirit of “bayanihan” lives on among Filipinos in times of adversity, and this could be more embodied by Shawarma Shack and its team.

Shawarma Shack Website Shawarma Shack CEO Uzi Buenavista receives the PCG award.

For more information on how Shawarma Shack has been on the forefront of helping Filipinos amid disasters, visit https://www.shawarmashack.ph.