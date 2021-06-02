







































































 




   







   















San Juan City opens vaccination center at Greenhills Mall

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2021 - 4:25pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines – In an effort to make vaccination more accessible and convenient for its residents, the local government of San Juan City has partnered with Ortigas Malls to open Theatre Mall at Greenhills Mall as a vaccination site.



Since the start of the vaccination rollout, San Juan City had vaccinated a total of 27,216 from the A1, A2 and A3 categories or a total 32% of the target population. Through this partnership, the designated Cinemas 1 and 2 of the Theatre Mall in Greenhills Mall as an additional vaccination center will be able to cater and increase vaccinations up to 1,500 a day.



“We chose to partner with the Greenhills Mall not only because it has been supporting the local government for the longest time in terms of our COVID-19 response and interventions but also because we want to end our fight against COVID-19 right here where it started, which also happens to be our main commercial area and business district,” said Mayor Zamora.



With the rise of uncertainty due to the current situation, Ortigas Malls continues to provide comfort and stability through innovative solutions and partnerships. With its Feel Good Today, Enjoy Everyday campaign, Ortigas Malls wants to cultivate a mindset of positivity and hope amongst the community and its patrons.







(From left) Paolo Mendoza, vice president of Music Museum Group, San Juan City Vice Mayor Warren Villa, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ortigas Land, and Arch. Renee C. Bacani, vice president and head of Ortigas Malls.

“We are grateful to be chosen as a partner by the San Juan local government. The doors of Ortigas Malls will always be open and ready to provide comfort and hope to everyone. Our Feel Good Today, Enjoy Everyday campaign is about enjoying the now and bringing positivity to our mall goers and through this partnership, we want to be able to highlight that.” said Arch. Renee Bacani, vice president for Ortigas Malls.



Since June 1, the Cinemas 1 and 2 of the Theatre Mall at Greenhills Mall has been catering to the A2 and A3 registered residents of San Juan City. Once IATF gives a go signal to inoculate those under A4, Theater Mall will convert into a vaccination center exclusively for registered A4 non-San Juan residents.



The Filoil Flying V Center will continue to inoculate San Juan residents under all allowed categories. The vaccination schedule will be from 9:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon.







Since June 1, the Cinemas 1 and 2 of the Theatre Mall at Greenhills Mall has been catering to the A2 and A3 registered residents of San Juan City.

Registration for the A4 priority Group can be done at the San Juan City’s Vaccination Registration Online Portal at https://vaxreg.sanjuancity.gov.ph/vaccine_registration/public/ but with separate options for both the A4 subgroups of residents and non-residents.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

